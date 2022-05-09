The best cameras for beginners May 9, 2022

What are the best cameras for beginners, and why would I want to choose one of these models? If you’re starting out in photography, and want to learn how to use a camera, and what all the different modes and features are, then there are a number of cameras that will help make this easier, whilst also being able to let you expand and grow as you develop your skills. Here we’ve selected some of our favourite cameras, that are both easy to use, but also offer full manual controls so that they won’t hold you back in the future.

All of these cameras let you change the lens on the camera so that, if you want to, you can change your lens when needed, for example, you might want to have more zoom for distant subjects, or you might want to switch to a portrait lens. If you’re looking for a great beginners camera for video, for Youtube and filmaking, have a look at the cameras below that offer 4K video.

If you’re buying for a younger person, or child, have a look at our guide to the best cameras for kids and teenagers.

Canon EOS 250D – £639 with 18-55mm IS lens

Website: www.canon.co.uk

Positioned between the entry-level EOS 2000D and mid-range EOS 850D models, the 24.2MP EOS 250D is Canon’s smallest DSLR and comes with some key features not found on the EOS 2000D. These include Canon’s Dual Pixel AF technology that speeds up focus performance when the camera is in live view, 4K video recording, plus a vari-angle touchscreen LCD display. The intuitive control layout makes it easy to use, while Canon’s guided user interface helps beginners learn the main settings. If you’re considering the 1300D/2000D but have a little more to spend, the 250D is well worth a look.

Canon EOS 250D At a glance:

Offers a compact camera body

Uses Canon’s wide range of EF/EF-S lenses

4K video recording

If you’re new to photography, check out our Improve Your Photography series, which is designed to guide you from the very basics of photography, as well as improve your photography, with guides on:

You’ll also find guides to portrait, macro, street, landscape photography and more, so once you’ve had a look at what cameras are best for beginners, make sure you bookmark our Improve Your Photography series.

Canon EOS M50 II – £589 body only

Website: www.canon.co.uk

Canon’s entry-level mirrorless model is a really likeable camera that’s easy for beginners to use but offers plenty of manual control as they grow more experienced. Its compact size and light weight make it easy to carry anywhere, while the 24.1MP APS-C offers great image quality, aided by Canon’s excellent JPEG processing. The dual-pixel CMOS sensor enables fast and accurate autofocus, even when using EOS SLR lenses via the EF-EOS M mount adapter. At the back, the fully articulated touchscreen is great for shooting at unusual angles. One thing to note is that the camera uses EF-M lenses, and there is a relatively limited range of lenses available.

Canon EOS M50 II at a glance:

24MP APS-C Sensor

4K video recording

Limited EF-M mount lens range

Fujifilm X-T30 II – £769 body only

Website: www.fujifilm.co.uk

Fujifilm’s X-T30 II updates the popular X-T30, and what’s impressive about the Fujifilm X-T30 II is that it features the same impressive 26MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor as Fujifilm’s flagship cameras. This means you get excellent image quality, great noise performance, and for those that like manual controls, the camera gives direct access to camera settings. There’s also 4K video recording, and a range of Fujifilm X-Mount lenses available. You also get a metal camera body, and high-speed shooting, so that you’re not likely to be limited by this camera in any way.

Fujifilm X-T30 II at a glance:

26MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor

High-speed shooting (upto 20/30fps)

4K video recording

Uses X-Mount lenses

Nikon D3500 – £449 with 18-55mm VR lens

Website: www.nikon.co.uk

Nikon’s entry-level DSLR is a solid performer, providing excellent image quality from the 24MP DX-format sensor, aided by a proven 11-point autofocus system. There’s an easy-to-use Guide Mode for beginners, along with full manual control for more-advanced users. Bluetooth connectivity allows images to be transferred to a smartphone for sharing on social media. The Nikon D3500 provides a redesigned body compared to the D3400, with a deeper, more comfortable handgrip and improved battery life rating for only a little more money.

Nikon D3500 at a glance:

24MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Exceptional battery life

Uses Nikon F-Mount lenses

FullHD video recording

Nikon D5600 – £649 with 18-55mm VR lens

Website: www.nikon.co.uk

Positioned above the D3500 but below the D7500, the 24.2MP Nikon D5600 is an upper-entry-level DSLR. As such, it comes with some additional and enhanced features over the D3500, including a larger and sharper 3.2in, 1.04-million-dot vari-angle LCD display (compared with the D3500’s fixed display) that also provides touchscreen control. In addition, the D5600 gets 39 AF points compared to the D3500’s 11 AF points. The D5600 also features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity along with a time-lapse movie mode.

Nikon D5600 at a glance:

24MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Uses Nikon F-Mount lenses

FullHD video recording

3.2inch vari-angle touchscreen

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV – £699 with 14-42mm lens

Website: www.olympus.co.uk

Based around a new 20MP sensor, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV mirrorless camera offers excellent JPEG image quality with extremely attractive colours. The design is stylish and the ergonomics are well laid-out, while extremely effective in-body stabilisation keeps pictures sharp. You also get a good set of useful advanced features and the camera is supported by a fine set of small, affordable Micro Four Thirds lenses. You’ll also find the camera offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as 4K video recording. With In-Body Image Stabilisation, it offers great value for money.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV at a glance:

20MP Four Thirds sensor

In-body image stabilisation

4K video recording

Uses Micro Four Thirds lenses

Panasonic Lumix GX800 – £349 with 12-32mm lens

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

The GX800 is an entry-level mirrorless camera built around a 16MP Micro Four Thirds sensor. Designed to be easy to use, the GX800 is nonetheless equipped with a good range of features, including 4K video capture and Panasonic’s 4K Photo mode. While it lacks an electronic viewfinder, the tiltable 3in, 1.04-million-dot rear LCD display provides touchscreen control, and can be flipped upwards by 180° for easy selfies. The tiny 12-32mm kit zoom is a perfect match for the small body. The camera uses a MicroSD memory card.

Panasonic Lumix GX800 at a glance:

16MP Four Thirds sensor

4K video recording

Great value for money

Uses Micro Four Thirds lenses

Panasonic Lumix GX80 – £399 with 12-32mm lens

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

This small but well-featured mirrorless camera is built around a 16MP Micro Four Thirds sensor. It has built-in 5-axis image stabilisation, 4K video capture, a 2.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder, a 1.04-million-dot tilting touchscreen and 4K Photo mode that facilitates the extraction of 8MP still images from 4K movie footage. Small and portable, and usually bundled with a tiny retractable zoom lens, the GX80 is a well-rounded camera that’s attractively priced.

Panasonic Lumix GX80 at a glance:

16MP Four Thirds sensor

4K video recording

Great value for money

Uses Micro Four Thirds lenses

Pentax K-70 – £699 body only

Website: www.ricoh-imaging.co.uk

Pentax has gained a deserved reputation for producing cameras that provide great value for money, and the entry-level K-70 DSLR is no exception. Built around a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, notable highlights are a large, bright pentaprism viewfinder with 100% coverage, full weathersealing and an in-body image-stabilisation system – none of which you’ll find on the K-70’s direct rivals from Nikon and Canon. Other features include ISO sensitivity of ISO 100-102,400 and 6fps continuous shooting. For the price, it’s hard to beat.

Pentax K-70 at a glance:

24MP APS-C CMOS sensor

In-body image stabilisation

Weather-sealed camera body

Uses Pentax K-mount lenses

Sony Alpha 6000 – £499 with 16-50mm PZ lens

Website: www.sony.co.uk

Released in 2014, the 24.3MP Sony Alpha 6000 is best thought of as a slightly less advanced, yet significantly cheaper, alternative to the more recent Alpha 6300 and Alpha 6500 models. While it lacks 4K video, the Alpha 6000 still has some solid features, such as its hybrid autofocus system that combines 179 phase- detection AF points and 25 contrast-detect ones for almost instant focus lock, plus ISO sensitivity of ISO 100-25,600, up to 11fps continuous shooting and Wi-Fi/NFC functionality. There’s also a built-in electronic viewfinder and tilting rear screen.

Sony Alpha A6000 at a glance:

24MP APS-C sensor

Full manual controls

FullHD video recording

Lots of Sony E-Mount lenses available

Once you’ve chosen your camera from these options, you may want to look at some of the accessories that can help you get the most out of your kit, so make sure you have a look at the Top 10 Essential Camera Accessories for beginners.

Have a look at more buying guides here!