Canon EOS R10 review: hands-on first look

Canon's junior RF-mount APS-C mirrorless model is small and light, yet impressively well-featured. Andy Westlake takes a first look

Canon EOS R10 at a glance:

£900 body only, £1000 with 18-45mm lens, £1250 with the 18-150mm lens

24.2MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200

23 fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in vari-angle LCD

Canon’s junior APS-C RF-mount mirrorless model is smaller, lighter and less expensive than the EOS R7, while being a clear step above the firm’s popular EOS M50 Mark II. In effect, it can be seen as a mirrorless equivalent of the EOS 850D DSLR, but with additional features that move it closer to the EOS 90D level, which should increase its appeal to enthusiasts.

While the EOS R10 shares many of the EOS R7’s features, it’s built around a 24.2MP sensor and lacks in-body stabilisation. Its continuous shooting speeds tops out at ‘just’ 23fps with the electronic shutter, but it matches the R7’s 15fps with the mechanical shutter. The camera also employs a similar autofocus system to the R7, including the same subject recognition and tracking.

Video recording is available in 4K resolution at 30fps, along with Full HD at up to 120fps, using the full sensor width. It’s also possible to record 4K at 60fps with a 1.6x crop. The camera records files to a single card UHS-II SD card slot and uses the LP-E17 battery.

Canon EOS R10: Build and handling

At 122.5 x 87.8 x 83.4mm and 429g, the EOS R10 is even smaller than the EOS 250D DSLR. One of the sacrifices made to achieve this is a relatively small viewfinder, whose 0.6x equivalent magnification is similar to the EOS M50 Mark II, and noticeably smaller than the EOS R7’s 0.72x. The fully articulated rear touchscreen also only offers 1.04m-dot resolution.

Design-wise, the EOS R10 is more enthusiast-friendly than you might think, given its petite size. It features dual control dials, an AF-point joystick, an AF-ON button on the back and an AF/MF switch on the front. It also benefits from a good-sized handgrip. As usual with Canon, the touch interface is excellent, covering every single aspect of the camera’s operation. This goes some way to making up for the relative lack of buttons.

Canon EOS R10: More product images

Canon EOS R10: First Impressions

Over the years, Canon has proven to be very good at making small cameras that handle nicely and give good results, exemplified by its ‘triple digit’ DSLR series such as the EOS 250D, and the EOS M50 Mark II entry-level mirrorless. The EOS R10 looks set to continue in much the same vein, but with a rather higher specification and more enthusiast-friendly control layout. Chances are it’ll prove to be very popular indeed for those who’d like a small, light camera that’s a capable all-rounder.

The Canon EOS R10 due in July for £900 body-only, £1000 with the 18-45mm lens, or £1250 with the 18-150mm lens. Look out for our upcoming full review.

Canon EOS R10: Full Specifications