Canon EOS R10 review: hands-on first look
May 24, 2022
Canon EOS R10
Manufacturer:Manufacturer: Canon
Price as Reviewed:£899.99 (body only)
Canon's junior RF-mount APS-C mirrorless model is small and light, yet impressively well-featured. Andy Westlake takes a first look
Canon EOS R10 at a glance:
- £900 body only, £1000 with 18-45mm lens, £1250 with the 18-150mm lens
- 24.2MP APS-C sensor
- ISO 100-51,200
- 23 fps shooting
- 4K 30p video
- 2.36m-dot EVF
- 3in vari-angle LCD
Canon’s junior APS-C RF-mount mirrorless model is smaller, lighter and less expensive than the EOS R7, while being a clear step above the firm’s popular EOS M50 Mark II. In effect, it can be seen as a mirrorless equivalent of the EOS 850D DSLR, but with additional features that move it closer to the EOS 90D level, which should increase its appeal to enthusiasts.
While the EOS R10 shares many of the EOS R7’s features, it’s built around a 24.2MP sensor and lacks in-body stabilisation. Its continuous shooting speeds tops out at ‘just’ 23fps with the electronic shutter, but it matches the R7’s 15fps with the mechanical shutter. The camera also employs a similar autofocus system to the R7, including the same subject recognition and tracking.
Video recording is available in 4K resolution at 30fps, along with Full HD at up to 120fps, using the full sensor width. It’s also possible to record 4K at 60fps with a 1.6x crop. The camera records files to a single card UHS-II SD card slot and uses the LP-E17 battery.
Canon EOS R10: Build and handling
At 122.5 x 87.8 x 83.4mm and 429g, the EOS R10 is even smaller than the EOS 250D DSLR. One of the sacrifices made to achieve this is a relatively small viewfinder, whose 0.6x equivalent magnification is similar to the EOS M50 Mark II, and noticeably smaller than the EOS R7’s 0.72x. The fully articulated rear touchscreen also only offers 1.04m-dot resolution.
Design-wise, the EOS R10 is more enthusiast-friendly than you might think, given its petite size. It features dual control dials, an AF-point joystick, an AF-ON button on the back and an AF/MF switch on the front. It also benefits from a good-sized handgrip. As usual with Canon, the touch interface is excellent, covering every single aspect of the camera’s operation. This goes some way to making up for the relative lack of buttons.
Canon EOS R10: More product images
Canon EOS R10: First Impressions
Over the years, Canon has proven to be very good at making small cameras that handle nicely and give good results, exemplified by its ‘triple digit’ DSLR series such as the EOS 250D, and the EOS M50 Mark II entry-level mirrorless. The EOS R10 looks set to continue in much the same vein, but with a rather higher specification and more enthusiast-friendly control layout. Chances are it’ll prove to be very popular indeed for those who’d like a small, light camera that’s a capable all-rounder.
The Canon EOS R10 due in July for £900 body-only, £1000 with the 18-45mm lens, or £1250 with the 18-150mm lens. Look out for our upcoming full review.
Canon EOS R10: Full Specifications
- Sensor: 24.2MP Dual Pixel CMOS, 22.3 x 14.9mm
- Output size: 6000 x 4000
- Focal length magnification: 1.6x
- Lens mount : Canon RF
- Shutter speeds : 30-1/4000sec (mechanical), 30-1/16000sec (electronic)
- Sensitivity : ISO 100-32,000; ISO 51,200 (extended)
- Exposure modes : PASM, B, Fv, 2x Custom, Scene, Auto
- Metering : Evaluative, partial, spot, centre-weighted
- Exposure compensation : +/3EV in 0.3EV steps
- Continuous shooting: 15fps (mechanical shutter), 23fps (electronic shutter)
- Screen: 3in, 1.04m-dot vari-angle touchscreen
- Viewfinder : 2.36m-dot, 0.6x equiv magnification
- AF points: 651
- Video : 4K 30p; 4K 60p (1.6x crop); Full HD 120fps
- External mic: Yes
- Memory card : UHS-II SD
- Power : LP-E17 rechargeable Li-ion
- Battery life : 430 shots (LCD), 260 shots (EVF)
- Dimensions : 122.5 x 87.8 x 83.4 mm
- Weight : 429g with battery and card