Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review: hands-on first look

Olympus E-M10 IV: At a glance:

£699 body only

£799 with 14-42mm EZ zoom

20MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

Up to 15 frames per second

121-point contrast-detect AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Olympus has been in the headlines a lot recently, with the news that its camera business is being split from the parent company and sold to venture capital firm Japan Industrial Partners. But that hasn’t affected the long-planned release of a couple of new products. Here we’re taking a look at its latest mirrorless camera, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV.

Like the previous three models in the E-M10 range, this is designed to be the entry point into the firm’s SLR-styled OM-D line-up. As such, it aims to be easy to use for beginners, while offering plenty of advanced options for users to grow into as they become more familiar with the camera. Indeed the E-M10 is more feature-rich than many of its entry-level peers, including some clever Olympus-exclusive tricks.

The headline update compared to its predecessor is the addition of a 20MP sensor, rather than 16MP, bringing the E-M10 IV in line with the rest of the OM-D range in terms of resolution. But there’s a key difference between this sensor and those in the higher-end E-M5 III and E-M1 III, because it forgoes on-chip phase detection pixels, relying on contrast detection for autofocus instead.

This will have little impact if you normally shoot static or slowly moving subjects, but CDAF traditionally fares less well with anything fast or erratic. However, Olympus says that it’s deployed new AF algorithms that should make the E-M10 IV more competitive in this regard.

The second obvious change is a redesign of the rear screen, so that it can now flip down to face forwards beneath the cameras for selfies. This has long been a staple of the film’s simpler, viewfinderless PEN cameras, so it’s a surprise Olympus has taken so long to add it to the E-M10 line. But it isn’t a great design for those interested in vlogging, as it gets blocked if you place the camera on a tripod. It’s also worth noting that unlike many of its entry-level peers, the E-M10 IV lacks a microphone socket for recording higher quality audio.

Physically, the new model looks almost exactly the same as its predecessor, just with a ‘IV’ picked out in silver on the front of its body. However the redesigned grip has a more sculpted profile that provides extra space for your fourth and little fingers to wrap around. This won’t appear in any spec sheet comparison, but has a surprisingly positive effect on the camera’s handling. Combined with the prominent thumb hook it makes the Mark IV surprisingly comfortable to carry one-handed, which can’t always be said for cameras this small.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: Key points

The E-M10 IV has a number of handy improvements over its predecessor.

The screen can now fold down to face forwards underneath the camera for selfies, as on Olympus’s recent PEN models

The BLS-50 battery can be topped up in-camera using the Micro USB port

Olympus has bulked-up the front grip, making the E-M10 IV surprisingly secure to carry one-handed

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are both built in, providing easy-to-use smartphone connectivity

If it ain’t broke…

In most other respects, the newcomer is very much a case of repeating a proven formula, just with a slight boost to its specifications. It retains the fine handling and retro charm that are hallmarks of the OM-D series, with a sensible feature set that shouldn’t completely overwhelm new users. The Mark III was one of our favourite entry-level cameras, especially if you’re not too bothered about video capability, and the Mark IV promises much the same.

The sensor provides a sensitivity range of ISO 200-6400 as standard, expandable to ISO 80-25,600. The camera can shoot at a maximum of 15 frames per second using its silent electronic shutter, although this drops to 5fps with the mechanical shutter and continuous AF between frames. Autofocus employs 121 points arranged across almost the entire image area, and the firm says that it’s included the eye and face detection algorithms from the flagship E-M1 Mark III.

Olympus’s 5-axis image stabilisation is on-board, promising 4.5 stops benefit, and the camera can record 4K video at 30fps, or Full HD at up to 60fps. The 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder provides 0.62x magnification, and is joined by a 3in, 1.04m-dot rear touchscreen.

Switch the mode dial to ‘AP’ and you’ll find an interesting set of creative options, several of which are unique to Olympus. Live Time and Live Composite modes are great for shooting creative long exposures, while Keystone Compensation allows in-camera corrections of converging verticals, previewed live. You also get panoramic, silent and multi-exposure modes.

Olympus E-M10 IV: First Impressions

I’ve been using the E-M10 IV for a week before its launch, and it looks like a solid update. It may not boast a single killer feature, but it delivers the lovely JPEG output that Olympus is known for, and my initial impression is that its continuous autofocus works surprisingly well.

Its launch price looks high compared to its predecessor, but on the other hand it’s competitive with other recent entry-level models such as the Fujifilm X-T200 or Sony Alpha 6100. It promises to be an attractive and well-rounded camera for beginners and more experienced users alike.