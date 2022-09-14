Wild Serengeti with Tom Svensson

12 – 19 February 2023

Location: Tanzania

Price: £3,650 / $4195

Join us on a brand-new journey to one of the world’s most famous national parks, the Serengeti National Park during the migration period. Few places on Earth offer such magnificent wildlife, especially in February. Under the guidance of renowned conservation photographer Tom Svensson, you will be able to photograph everything from zebras and wildebeest to the big cats and elephants, wild dogs, giraffes and many more of Africa’s wild animals.

Part of the trip will be spent in the southern part of the park at Lake Ndutu, which has attracted both photographers and filmmakers over the years with its sweeping savannas and open landscapes. Here we can go off-road which gives us the opportunity to come close to our subjects. At this point the great migration has reached this place with over a million wildebeest and hundreds of thousands of zebras looking to birth their calves.

Highlights:

See the rich wildlife of the Serengeti.

Visit Ndutu, a favourite for filmmakers and photographers.

Great opportunity to photograph two million wildebeest and up to 800,000 zebras in Ndutu. Plus, Lions, leopards, elephants and giraffes.

Possibility of offroad driving in Ndutu which allows us to come closer to our subjects.

Guidance, image editing and constructive image criticism from Tom Svensson

What’s included?

Transportation according to the programme.

Accommodation in double rooms at the listed lodges. (Single room supplement £400/$460)

Meals according to programme (indicated by Breakfast – B, Lunch – L, Dinner – D).

Safaris according to the programme.

Park fees.

Workshops by Tom Svensson during the trip.

Involvement of local rangers in connection with all safaris.

Participation of a host from Zoom Photo Tours.

Various conservation activities and lectures during the trip.

Hotel and other local taxes and fees.

Travel documents and practical travel information.

Excluded: Flights to Tanzania, Visa to Tanzania, all costs of a personal nature, such as drink with your meal, tips for the rangers, cancellation protection and travel insurance.

You should arrive at Kilimanjaro International Airport no later than 05:00 on 12 February and book your return journey no earlier than 19:00 on 19 February.

In view of the long flight and flight delays, we recommend that you arrive the night before and stay at the airport hotel to be rested and ready for the pending adventure.

What should I bring?

A camera

Lenses – we recommend a telephoto and wideangle lens.

A laptop with editing software

Extra batteries, chargers etc

A more detailed equipment list will be provided in the information material you will receive prior to the trip.

Itinerary

Day 1 (12/2) – Arrival in Ndutu and evening safari

We meet in the morning at Kilimanjaro International Airport. Here you will be met by Tom Svensson and a host from Zoom Photo Tours. From the airport, we drive towards Lake Ndutu which will be our base for the next few days. Upon arrival at our lodge, Ndutu Heritage Migration Camp, we will be served lunch before we head out for a safari in the area around Lake Ndutu.

Here you will be met by sweeping savannahs and lots of animals that we, together with Tom and our skilled guides, explore in search of photo opportunities in the soft evening light. Back at the lodge we share a welcome dinner before going to bed, surrounded by all the sounds of the African wilderness. (L, D)

Days 2-3 (13-14/2) – Safari, Lake Ndutu

For two days we explore the area around Lake Ndutu, which is part of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area and extends towards the southern parts of the Serengeti National Park. It is often said that Ndutu is the end station of the Great Migration. You will be able to photograph an extensive and fascinating wildlife that has attracted both filmmakers and writers such as Jane Goodall who wanted to portray life on the African Savannah up close over the years.

Since we are on site during the migration period, you will be met by hundreds of thousands of wildebeest, zebras and gazelles up close and have the opportunity to capture the big cats roam. In addition to the lion, leopard and cheetah, there are also elephants, giraffes, buffalos and many other animals. During our safaris, Tom is always on hand to develop your photography skills in the best way and at the lodge we will work with everything from image editing to image composition and evaluating each other’s images, all to make you a better photographer. (B, L, D)

Day 4 (15/2) – Towards the Serengeti

After a final Safari session, breakfast is served, after which we check out and continue towards our next destination on the trip, the largest national park in Tanzania, and one of the world’s most famous national parks, the Serengeti National Park. The vast savannahs attract nature photographers every year who want to experience Africa’s magnificent wildlife up close, and with its more than 1.5 million hectares of wilderness, the Serengeti does not disappoint.

The park offers amazing wildlife and during the migration period over millions of wildebeest move across the vast plains. Arriving at our luxurious tent lodge, Kirimu Camp, we make our first safari in this wilderness paradise, which has been on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1981. In the soft evening light, we travel among a rich biodiversity that, in addition to lions, rhinos, elephants and wild dogs, is also home to over 500 species of birds, several of which are only found in Tanzania. Back with our memory cards filled to the brim, we have dinner at the lodge and go through today’s image yield. (B, L, D)

Days 5-7 (16-18/2) – Safari in Serengeti National Park

During these days we will explore one of the world’s oldest ecosystems, the mighty Serengeti National Park. We leave our tent lodge early in the morning and when the sun slowly rises on the vast savannah, you will have the opportunity to photograph the wildlife with the large herds of zebras, wildebeest and gazelles that have made the area so popular.

Back at the lodge for lunch after which we work on image editing, and Tom will show you how to get the most out of your photos in post-processing. In the afternoon, it is time for the second safari of the day and just as during previous safaris Tom will rotate between the jeeps. Take the opportunity to get help from Tom with the settings on your camera or tips on how to best use the light when the sun slowly descends over the Savannah. On the last night of the trip, Tom will select “Image of the trip”, which will automatically advance to the final of the “Image of the year 2023” competition and compete for great prizes. (B, L, D)

Day 8 (19/2) – Journey home

After the last safari we check out and head to Kilimanjaro Airport for further transport by your own devices home during the evening. (B, L)