Why travel with us?
Our photography holidays offer unique photo adventures to amazing destinations around the globe, perfectly tailored specifically for photographers. Whether you want to develop existing skills or have a go at something completely new. Our tours will offer you the chance to experience photography in a different way, try new genres and spark inspiration. Here are the top reasons why you should travel on an AP Photography Holiday:
Bucket List experiences
- Travel to bucket list destinations – this is a great opportunity to tick off experiences on your bucket list.
- Our photography holidays are suitable for all photographers – from beginners to more advanced shooters.
- Personal guidance and tuition of world-leading and award-winning photographers including daily photo activities, image-editing workshops, feedback sessions and lectures to help you improve your photography.
- Quality time in the field and travelling in small groups – your holidays will be focussed on photography.
- Some trips will have wildlife conservation as a common thread throughout. Participants will not only experience and photograph some animals, including endangered species, but also learn more about the problems in the places you visit and support the conservation work.
- Everyone who has participates in our trips has the opportunity to become Zoom’s ‘Picture of the Year’, where the first prize is a gift card of 5.000 SEK.
No stress travel
- High-quality food, accommodation and transportation are provided throughout the trip and included in the price.
- Our photography holidays have been organised by a professional team. A dedicated Tour Coordinator from Zoom Photo Tours will take care of the logistics.
- We always work with experienced local agents to ensure the smooth running of each tour.
- Contact before, during and after the tour – our travel coordinators are on hand to answer any questions you have or arrange your travel if you want to arrive a few days before or stay longer.
- Free cancellation up to 120 days before departure.
- Full refund if tours have to be cancelled or rescheduled for any reason.