We try new kit at the Rotolight x The Creativity Hub sci-fi photo shoot! June 7, 2022

Nigel Atherton and Jessica Miller spent a day with the latest Rotolight kit on a sci-fi themed photoshoot in Sussex hosted by The Creativity Hub

Fans of Grand Designs may remember a family home made entirely from bare, unpainted concrete blocks. Inspired by post-war brutalist architecture, it made the perfect setting for a sci-fi themed photo shoot.

Rotolight teamed up with bespoke photo events organiser The Creativity Hub to create a sci-fi themed photo experience day with six models using Rotolight’s latest, award-winning lights – just like the Gatsby-themed shoot featured in AP 26 April.

This time Rotolight brought a couple of new modifiers for us to try out: The R90 Parabolic Umbrella Softbox and the SmartSoft Box. Here are a few of the pictures we took during the day.

Rotolight AEOS 2 and NEO 3

Rotolight’s new LED lights are a leap in technology. More power, softer illumination (thanks to the new dome diffusers) and the addition of RGB WW LEDs that enable up to 16.7 million colours to be selected using the touchscreen interface, which can be used in flash as well as continuous mode. A new iOS and Android app enables multiple lights to be controlled remotely.

Read our Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 Review here.

Rotolight R90 and R120

Rotolight has released two 16-sided universal umbrella-style parabolic softboxes: the 90cm diameter R90 and 120cm R120. Both come with removable 1-stop outer and 0.5 inner baffle diffusion panels, and 40° fabric Honeycomb Grid for fine control over the level of diffusion.

SmartSoft Box

The world’s first intelligent electronic softbox. This patented technology uses LCD crystals to provide 1.5 stops of electronically variable diffusion.

Events by The Creativity Hub

The Creativity Hub runs immersive, themed photography experiences in unique, exclusive locations around the UK. Rotolight is The Creativity Hub’s official lighting partner. For details visit creativityhubevents.com

