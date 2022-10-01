Top fine art portrait photography tips October 1, 2022

In fine art photography, photographs present a creative process and idea. Fine art portrait photography is captured with intention and meaning and aim to deliver emotion and impact. They are more than just capturing a headshot or documentary shots, where the photography is capturing reality.

Below, we share some tips for getting started with fine art portrait photography including advice from experts Trevor and Faye Yerbury.

Tips for fine art portrait photography

Define your idea

What do you want your portraits to be about? Do you want them to present an emotion, mood, feeling? Consider what your portraits will be representing, and also do some research. Research your themes and take a look at the work of other artists.

Find out more about finding an idea or concept for your fine art photos here.

Check model references

Trevor and Faye Yerbury say, ‘Models can be found online via various model pages, but check their references for reliability and punctuality so you will not be disappointed on the day of the shoot. Models, whether male or female, should be made to feel comfortable and relaxed in your company. If you are a male photographer, having a wife, partner, hair/make-up artist on the shoot is helpful.’

You should also consider whether you need just one person to model, or two or more to put across your ideas.

Get to know your model

‘Spend some time with your subject and find out why he/she wants the portrait taken. This knowledge will allow you to generate ideas. As a portrait photographer you get to spend time with people you have never met, and this can be an invaluable educational experience.’

Likewise, if you are working with two or more models, allowing them to spend time getting to know each other as well as you, will help them feel more comfortable before the shoot.

Natasha J Bella shares her dos and don’ts of working with models here.

Lighting for fine art portrait photography

Lighting can be kept simple, or you could try using lighting to manipulate the image. For example to create harsh contrasts.

‘In our studio we work mainly with one large softbox and a gold reflector, or a beauty dish and reflector. These simple set-ups provide great starting points and allow us to concentrate on our subjects. On location we work exclusively with natural light.’

Use a bespoke background

The background of your photograph will influence the look of your photograph. Simple, solid colour backgrounds can help emphasise a person’s features. Black is a popular colour to create an illusion of depth but you can also try other neutral colours or backgrounds with texture and patterns. What you decide to use should be influenced by concept behind your photography to help put across the message.

If you are working on location, outside of a studio, this still applies! The key thing here is try to avoid distractions.

Trevor and Faye said, ‘For studio work we commission our own backgrounds. We design each of them ourselves. We have never understood the point of having a background that several other people might own. On location we look for several things in a background: texture, solidity, distressed architecture, sand, or anything else that we can place a figure in front of. Our standards are high, though, so many are found but few are used.’

Consider clothing, hair, make-up and props

As with your background, consider the ‘look’ of the model. From their clothing and make-up through to props, poses and expressions – these are factors that can make or break the narrative you are trying to put across.

Get creative with different techniques

Experiment with different creative techniques, such as intentional camera movement, multiple exposure, digital manipulation and bokeh.

Create a portfolio

Before creating your photos, consider how if they will work alone, or as part of a series. Once you have your images compile them into a portfolio that you can share online or to others in person. Tracy Calder also shares her guide to creating a successful portfolio here.

Don’t overdo it

Consider how you edit your image in post-production, whether the image is in colour, black and white, sepia and so on. But don’t over do it, as Trevor and Faye warn, ‘We see plenty of images where the post-production has been overdone. Often skin has been softened so much that it has no texture left and can look like plastic. Too much sharpening is also a common mistake, leaving a white line around the blacks in an image.’

Trevor and Faye Yerbury

Trevor and Faye Yerbury have won awards for portraiture, classical nudes, wedding and avant-garde work. Faye uses a Fujifilm X-T1 with 16mm-55m and 56mm prime lenses. Trevor also enjoys shooting film with a Hasselblad and 150mm lens. www.yerburystudio.com.

