Nikon updates photo-editing software – and it’s free

Not much in the world of image making and editing is free, but there is a choice of free editing software out there. Nikon has added to the list with the release this year of NX Studio (version 1.1.0) for viewing and editing still images and video.

Many of the functions of the maker’s earlier software, the rather clunkily named ViewNX-i and Capture NX-D, are now integrated in NX Studio.

These include Picture Control and White Balance settings, and Exposure Compensation for Raw images. New additions include Colour Control Points that allow users to adjust colours within a specified area, and a Retouch Brush feature for advanced correction.

The new software’s menu structure is organised by workflow, which improves the overall response speed for each function and provides a smoother editing process for both stills and video, Nikon claims.

There are a variety of display options, such as filmstrip with both horizontal and vertical preview options, and a shooting information display.

NX Studio is compatible with other software, such as Nikon Transfer 2 and Camera Control Pro 2. It also enables users to transfer images to Nikon’s Image Space image sharing and storage service, and will be updated to ensure compatibility with new camera models.

However , if you are currently using View NX-i and Capture NX-D, you are encouraged to switch over.

“Support for View NX-i and Capture NX-D… including updates to the latest OS and the addition of new functions, are not planned in the future,” says Nikon.

You can download NX Studio for Windows and MacOS for free, from here.

Nikon NX Studio has been updated to Version 1.1.0, which now includes support for the Nikon Z9, and there have been other updates including:

Added support for the Z 9.

NX Studio can now link with NX Tether.

NX Studio can now be used to enhance pictures downloaded from the camera via Camera Control Pro 2, Wireless Transmitter Utility, or NX Tether.

The Undo and Redo options in the Edit menu now also apply to image adjustments.

You can download the software from Nikon, as well as view the other updates added to the software.

