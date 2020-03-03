Free Aurora HDR software

Now here’s an offer you don’t get every day: download award-winning HDR software from Skylum

In partnership with leading software developer Skylum, we are delighted to offer AP readers the chance to get their hands on the award-winning Aurora HDR 2018 software for free. All you need to do is to enter your email address.

Aurora HDR 2018 is available for both Mac and Windows and features a new interface, speed improvements and a range of useful tools.

One of the most impressive features is a powerful algorithm for tone mapping single or multiple exposures that results in a very realistic starting image. When merging brackets, the algorithm analyses each image separately, automatically detecting dark and light zones and adjusting the level of detail which will produce a natural-looking HDR image. With single image processing, the tone mapping algorithm brings out colours and enhances dark and light zones.

Tons of tools

Another major improvement is the HDR Enhance Filter. A single slider adds details and clarity to an image, adjusting colours, details and contrast without creating artificial halos or other artefacts. Then there is the Lens Correction Tool, a Dodge and Burn filter to selectively lighten or darken specific areas of an image, an HDR Enhance Filter for adding details and adjust colours and contrast and much more.

How to get your free copy

To download Aurora HDR 2018, which originally sold for $99, simply go along to the special, secure landing page at skylum.com/ap-aurora. The software is available for Mac and PC.

This offer is available until 29 May 2020. You will need to confirm your email address in order to get a second email with the download links and code