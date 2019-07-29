Boring sky in your landscape? It’s got easier to replace it

Boring bland skies are the bane of the landscape photographer's life, especially here in the UK. While it's always better to get it right in camera, which may involve waiting for those pesky clouds to clear, a new editing tool from Skylum looks set to make it much easier to replace a dull sky with something more impressive.

Skylum claims Luminar 4, set for release in the autumn, will be the first photo editor to have a fully automatic Sky Replacement tool, designed to save hours of editing. It will use artificial intelligence to apply a new sky to an image in seconds. It works by detecting not only the sky, but also objects in the scene to keep it natural by removing halos, artefacts and edges of transitions. Visit the website for more details.