Adobe takes 20% off Creative Cloud All Apps, predicts biggest Black Friday-period discount days November 16, 2020

Adobe is offering a 20% off discount on the Creative Cloud All Apps plan in the run-up to Black Friday on November 27th, making the new price £39.95 per month for a limited time (the previous price was £49.94). The discount runs from 5pm, Monday 16th November until Black Friday. The Creative Cloud All Apps plan gives access to Photoshop and Lightroom as well as Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro and the Portfolio website building tool. If you just want the Photography Plan, which only includes Photoshop and Lightroom, it will cost you £9.98 a month.

Adobe is also predicting that instead of just having Cyber Week, we will have Cyber Months this year, running into November and December. Using Adobe Sensei, its AI and machine learning framework, to identify retail insights from trillions of data points, Adobe has predicted that:

* Black Friday on November 27th will be the best day to get discounts on appliances (discounted by 11% on average) and TVs (19%)

* Small Business Saturday (28th November) is expected to drive the steepest discounts for computers (18%)

* The best deals on electronics will be on December 8 (19%)

There is no specific prediction for the best discounts on cameras and lenses, but Amazon, for instance, puts ‘Cameras and Photo’ under Electronics. Over the next few weeks we will be revealing our Black Friday and CyberMonday ‘Deals of the Day’ with a major round up on the big day itself – Friday November 27th.

Further reading

Master your Lightroom workflow

Discover Lightroom’s great new editing tools