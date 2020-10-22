Landscape Photographer of the Year winners named October 22, 2020

Landscape photography remains as popular as ever, particularly as a lot of landscape photographers are often less affected by social distancing rules and other restrictions. Some fantastic images made the cut in this year’s Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, with the top prize and title going to Chris Frost for his early-morning shot of Woodland Woods in Dorset, with mist rolling over wild garlic. Chris took the image on a Nikon D7500 after “reluctantly” upgrading from his venerable D3200 DSLR.

“Taken in spring of 2018 in a wooded area close to Milborne St. Andrew in Dorset, this was the third visit to the area in a matter of days,” he explains “On the previous days, both devoid of morning mists, the light had been harsh and unappealing but the third day delivered stunning conditions with mist swirling through the trees. The low shooting position allowed more emphasis to be placed on the wild garlic and pathway.”

Joshua Elphick won Young Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020 with his image ‘Counting Sheep.’ “I use a Canon EOS 250D which I’ve had for less than a year! Before this I did everything on a phone and did lots of filming on gopro action cameras. This camera and lenses are the best present I’ve ever gotten and one of the things I am most grateful for.”

Here are some other highlights from the competition.

The Black and White Adult category was won by Neil Burnell, who has appeared in AP several times.

The Landscapes at Night category was won by Alyn Wallace, an expert night and astro photographer.

The Your View category was won by Aleks Gjika from Wales with this dramatic image of a lighthouse in a storm

The Classic View adult winner is Leigh Dorey with his image, Roman Road, Dorset.

The Lines in the Landscape winner was Brian Nunn, with his image Ribblehead, North Yorkshire

The Historic Britain special award winner was Graham McKay with is image of Wallace monument from the banks of the Forth, Stirlingshire

All the winning and commended images from this year’s competition feature in the Landscape Photographer of the Year Collection 13 book, available now from bookstores. You can also enjoy an exhibition of shortlisted and winning entries at London Bridge station on 16 November, which will then go on tour throughout the UK. More details of the winners here.