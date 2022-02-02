4 reasons to visit Glencoe February 2, 2022

Professional photographer Jeremy Walker shares his top four reasons to visit Glencoe, a stunning area of Scotland.

Glencoe is considered to be one of the most spectacular locations in the UK. The valley of Glencoe stretches from Rannoch Moor to Loch Leven and offers a variety of dramatic mountain scenery and beautiful lochs – a perfect location for landscape photography.

Glencoe

Seen from the top of the Glen this is one of the most dramatic views in the British Iles. The brooding bulk of the ‘Three Sisters of Glencoe’ on the left of the valley is matched by the legendary knife edge ridge of Aonach Eagach high on the right. Seen at any time of year, no matter what the weather is doing, this is a view not to be missed.

Buachaille Etive Mor

One of the most shapely and dramatic mountains in the Scottish Highlands. Looking like a huge pyramid or giant piece of Toblerone from many angles, this mountain dominates the entrance to both Glencoe and Glen Etive. Snow-capped, stormy skies or in sunshine this mountain is a must see for any landscape photographer.

Glen Etive

Dominated by the peak of the Buachaille Etive, Glen Etive featured heavily in the James Bond film, Skyfall. The single-track road meanders along the glen following the fast-flowing river where there are plenty of vantage points for photographic exploration of the numerous waterfalls.

Rannoch Moor

Famous for its loch and small stone outcrops and all viewed against the stunning backdrop of the Black Mount, Rannoch Moor is a photographer’s paradise. Great to shoot at both sunrise and sunset there is potential for vast dramatic landscapes or close-up detailed shots.

Glencoe in Autumn photography holiday with Jeremy Walker

20 – 23 October 2022

Jeremy will be leading a number of our AP Photo Tours, in association with leading tour operator Zoom Photo Tours; including Glencoe in Autumn, running from 20-23 October 2022.

Join Jeremy for this workshop which will visit places such as the Three Sisters of Glencoe, the Waterfalls of Glen Etive, Castle Stalker, the famous Blackrock Cottage on Rannoch Moor and many more great photo locations.

More details here.

Find out more about AP Photo Tours.

About Jeremy Walker

Jeremy Walker is an award-winning landscape, architecture and people photographer and a highly experienced workshop leader, tutor and mentor. A former Nikon Ambassador, Jeremy is currently working with ZEISS, and is recognised as a LEE Filters ‘Master’. He writes regularly for AP. View more of his work at http://www.jeremywalker.co.uk or on Instagram @jeremywalkerphotography

