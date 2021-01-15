There’s no denying 2021 has started under a cloud and lockdown has put the brakes on heading too far with your camera. But with a slice of creativity and a sprinkle of good technique, there are still plenty of photos to be captured in your own home, or in the garden if you have one.

We’ve put together a lockdown list of images for you to try – all of which require virtually no extra or expensive accessories, but will produce impressive results that will fill up your portfolio while keeping boredom at bay…

Birds of a feather

This time of year, hungry birds will be flocking to your garden in search of food. This gives you a perfect opportunity to capture some wildlife images without leaving the comfort of your own home. The first task is to entice the birds to a location where you want to capture them, by puttng bait on a bird table or a nearby tree.

Picking up some bird seed will do the trick, but be aware that you’ll need to get the birds used to the placement of food, so don’t expect to pour some seed out and for the birds to magically appear straight away.

Remember, birds are easily spooked, so the best approach is to find a spot in the house where you can crack open a window and shoot from a distance as this will massively improve your chances of capturing successful imagery. Keeping your distance of course means you will have to employ a longer focal length.

A 70-300mm lens is a good start, but many garden birds are small so you may need to go even longer. Don’t worry, this doesn’t mean you have to rush out and buy a new lens as there are other options.

Using a lens on a crop sensor camera will increase the effective focal length of your lens. 300mm on an APS-C sensor camera becomes 450mm (480mm on Canon DSLRs), while 30mm on a Micro Four-Thirds camera with a 2x crop becomes 600mm.

What’s more, accessories such as tele-converters can boost focal lengths 1.4x or 2x further and can be picked up for reasonable money these days, although it’s also worth mentioned that tele-convertors do reduce the amount of light able to pass through the lens which will lower your maximum aperture.

With smaller subjects in the frame, the best approach is to rely on Single-Shot focus rather than Continuous Focus – wait for the bid to land and then focus up and shoot with the camera in burst mode so you capture a sequence of images to maximise your chances of a usable frame.

Revel in refraction

Many of us stuck in lockdown are also homeschooling so here’s a project that weaves a little science in with art. Refraction is the phenomenon where light is bent and it can be used to great effect to produce interesting images.

Find a background that features some lined patterns, place a glass of water (or wine if homeschooling has gone badly that day) and the line patterns will be reversed. It’s then up to you to take the project further and introduce your own twists for artistic effect. Shoot in Aperture Priority mode, you may want to experiment with Exposure Compensation (+/-) to brighten or darken the frame for the most balanced effect in your frame.