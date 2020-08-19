MPB announces ‘Hall of Fame’ cameras: has your favourite made the cut? August 19, 2020

Big drum roll…. used specialist MPB has announced the inductees to its 2020 Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame – a celebration of the best photo and video equipment. This is the first year that the awards have been held and the inductees are as follows, with comments from MPB:

• Classic category: Nikon D700.

“Renowned for its incredible image quality, build quality and character.”

• Game Changer category: GoPro HERO

“Revolutionised point-of-view filming for sports and otherwise impossible-to-capture activities.”

• Road Tested category: Nikon D810

“A near-perfect all-rounder, the Road Tested inductee brought high resolution to a familiar package, with reliable ISO performance.”



• Trendsetter category: Fujifilm X100F

“Beautiful and portable… the etro camera everyone wishes they had in their kitbag right alongside their pro body.”



• Iconic category: Hasselblad 500CM

“Features an iconic shape from an iconic manufacturer and has helped create much of the world’s finest work.”

The inductees were chosen by photographers, filmmakers and other creatives from 157 countries who cast a total of 40,985 votes during the six-week voting period. Twenty-five nominees across the five categories appeared on the ballot, which was selected by MPB staff. “I’m thrilled by the response,” says Matt Barker, CEO and founder. “We launched the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame to give creative people around the world an exciting way to engage in their passion and a chance to help make photo history. The votes are testament to how much people love their camera gear.”

MPB will present awards to the manufacturers of the 2020 inductees, and the gear will be displayed later this year at MPB offices in Brighton, Brooklyn, and Berlin. The legacy of the 2020 inductees will be celebrated on the MPB website and on social media.