Nikon Z 6 sample image gallery

Launched at the same time as the Nikon Z 7, the Nikon Z 6 is the latest full frame mirrorless to arrive at the AP offices. Here you'll find some early sample images taken with the camera during our first few days of using it with links to full-size images

Nikon Z 6 sample images

The Nikon Z 6 is the second Z-series model to reach our hands this year and follows the mightily impressive Nikon Z 7 that we reviewed back in September. If you’re unsure of the differences between the Nikon Z 6 and the Nikon Z 7, make sure you read our Nikon Z6 and Z7: which one to buy? article for more.

At the official launch of the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 we were told we’d have to wait a few months for the latter to arrive, but the good news is that this wait is finally over. With the Nikon Z 6 now in our possession, along with a selection of Z-mount lenses and FTZ mount adapter, we plan to bring you the full review within the next few days.

Our Nikon Z 6 review sample has been supplied with three Z-mount lenses – the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S, Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S and the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S. To find out how the Nikon Z 6 performs with the Nikon FTZ mount adapter and Nikon FX lenses we’ve also called in the NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E AF-S FL ED VR and NIKKOR AF-S 85mm f/1.4 G.

Below you’ll find a selection of early sample images taken with the Nikon Z 6. All these images are JPEGs straight out of camera and have involved no post processing. In the instances where the picture control was changed this is clearly outlined beneath each image.

The Nikon Z 6 is still currently on pre-order, but is expected to be available very soon. Compared the price of the Nikon Z 7 (£3,499 with FTZ mount adapter), the Nikon Z 6 will set you back £2,199 with the FTZ mount adapter.