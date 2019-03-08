Fujifilm X-T30 Sample Image Gallery

View a selection of high resolution images taken using the latest member in the X-series - the Fujifilm X-T30

The Fujifilm X-T30 is the successor to the popular X-T20 – the model that Fujifilm recently told us has been their best selling camera in recent years since its arrival in early 2017. The Fujifilm X-T30 is a simplified, more compact mirrorless camera than the company’s Gold Award winning X-T3. Though it shares quite a few similarities with the Fujifilm X-T20 in terms of its appearance and styling, there are a number areas where the X-T30 has been improved and refined for the better.

With this latest release Fujifilm has focused on making sure it’s double-digit X-T series continues to be a success. From our time with the camera, we can foresee it being an appealing choice for amateur and enthusiast photographers who desire all the qualities of a great interchangeable lens camera in a small, lightweight package that’s supported by an excellent lens lineup.

To read all about what’s new, how the camera compares to the X-T20, as well as our first impressions, don’t miss our detailed hands-on first look of the Fujifilm X-T30.

Scroll down this page and you’ll find a selection of sample images taken during a recent trip to Rome where we had our first chance to put the camera through its paces and find out what it’s truly capable of. The images were taken with a selection of Fujifilm X-mount lenses, including the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS, XF 23mm f/1.4 R, XF 50mm f/2 R WR and XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR.

With the X-T30’s raw files yet to be supported by Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Camera Raw, the sample gallery contains out of camera JPEGs, with no post-processing applied. Various film simulation modes were used during our testing and these images are captioned accordingly. We’ll be adding more photos to the gallery over the next few days.

All images are copyright Michael Topham / Amateur Photographer