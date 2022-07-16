Best Z Mount Lenses for Nikon in 2022 July 16, 2022

If you’re looking for the best Z-Mount lenses for Nikon’s Z-series cameras, then this is the essential buyer’s guide for you.

If you’re the lucky owner of a Nikon Z-series camera – such as the full-frame Nikon Z5, Z6 II, Z7 II, Z9 or the APS-C (DX) Nikon Zfc / Z50 – then you’ll find you’ve got a growing number of lenses to choose from.

We’ve reviewed a number of Z-Mount lenses, and can help guide you on your next purchase.

Whilst the Z-series has a number of very high-quality Nikkor lenses available, making it difficult to buy a “bad” lens so-to-speak, you may still want to weigh up your options.

We’ll try and help to guide you on why one lens might be a better choice for you than another, whether that’s so you can shoot a specific type of photography, or whether you want to save some money by buying a cheaper lens.

In-body Image Stabilisation & Vibration Reduction

All of Nikon’s full-frame Z-series cameras feature in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), and this helps keep images sharp when using slower shutter speeds, but you’ll still benefit from a lens with built-in Vibration Reduction (VR), as this will also help, particularly with longer telephoto lenses.

If you own an APS-C (DX) camera, then it’s worth noting that these cameras (the Zfc and the Z50) don’t have IBIS, and will therefore benefit from a VR lens.

So, read on for our round-up of the current Best Z-Mount Lenses for Nikon cameras…

Best Z-Mount macro lens: Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S – 5 stars

Price: £1,049

The Nikon Nikkor Z MC 105mm f2.8 VR S is Nikon’s premium macro lens for the Z system, priced at £1,049, the lens offers excellent levels of sharpness, weather-sealing, and built-in Vibration Reduction (VR). With an aperture of f/2.8 this lens also makes a good option for portrait photography. Nikon currently offer two macro lenses, this one, and the cheaper Nikkor MC 50mm f/2.8, priced at £649.

Read our Nikon Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Review

Best Z-Mount wide-angle prime: Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S – 5 stars

Price: £1,009

Available for around £1,009, the Nikkor Z 24mm f1.8 S lens is a compact, and lightweight alternative to the 24-70mm f2.8 zoom lens, and is brighter with an f1.8 aperture, making it great if you are going to be shooting in low-light conditions. The lens is a great choice for landscape, street, and interior photography. There’s a close focusing distance of 25cm, so you can get nice and close to your subject.

Read our Nikon Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S Review

Best standard zoom lens for Z-Mount – Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S – 5 stars

Price: £2,119

The Nikkor Z 24-70mm f2.8 S lens is a premium “standard” zoom lens, giving an f2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, weather sealing, and professional level build quality. Nikon has managed to make a smaller and lighter lens when compared to the F-Mount 24-70mm f2.8 lens, however, the F-Mount lens features VR, whereas the Z 24-70mm lens relies on in-body image stabilisation. One thing to note, is the price, which at £1999 could be too expensive for some, and Nikon also offer the 24-70mm f4 lens which is available for around £999.

Read our Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Review

Best telephoto zoom for Z-Mount – Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S – 5 stars

Price: £2,419

The Nikkor Z 70-200mm f2.8 VR S telephoto zoom lens offers stunning image quality, with fast and quiet autofocus. As a pro lens, you’ll also find that it is weather sealed, keeping it safe in inclement weather conditions. Vibration Reduction (VR) is included and works in combination with IBIS if the camera has it. Being priced at £2,419, quality doesn’t come cheap, but the lens does deliver exceptional optical performance, so is easily justified.

Best long telezoom for Z-Mount – Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S – 5 stars

Price: £2,699

Up until the arrival of this Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S telephoto zoom the longest focal length in the Nikkor zoom lens range for full-frame Z-series cameras only went up to 200mm. This versatile zoom can be paired with 1.4x (making up to 560mm) or 2x (making up to 800mm) teleconverters to further boost focal length capabilities for sports and wildlife. It also includes Vibration Reduction, which promises up to 5.5 stops of compensation. Overall it’s a very pleasing performer and earned a GOLD in our review.

Read our Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S Review

Best premium wide-angle Z-mount zoom: Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S – 4.5 stars

Price: £2,319

The Nikkor Z 14-24mm f2.8 S wide-angle zoom offers an f2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, and gives highly impressive image quality. There’s a customisable control ring, and like other premium Z mount lenses features a built-in display panel. There’s weather sealing, as you’d expect, as well as excellent flare resistance. There’s only one downside to this lens, and that’s the price, at £2389.

Read our Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Review

Best Z-Mount 85mm Lens – Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S – 4.5 stars

Price: £699

The Nikkor Z 85mm f1.8 S offers a weather-sealed lens, and a great focal length for portraits. With an aperture of f1.8, the lens gives pleasing background blur, and bokeh. Optical quality of the images produced by the lens is impressive. The lens is available for £699.

Read our Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S Review

Price: £1,169

The Nikkor Z 14-30mm f4 S is a more affordable wide-angle zoom, compared to the 14-24mm f2.8 lens, being available for £1129. It’s a very compact lens for those looking to keep the size (and weight) of their camera down, with a retractable design, and provides a useful zoom range from the ultra-wide 14mm zooming to 30mm. The lens is sharpest at the wide-angle end of the lens, but makes a great choice for those looking for a compact wide-angle zoom lens.

Read our Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S Review

Best affordable Z-Mount standard prime: Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 – 4.5 stars

Price: £249

Selling for a highly affordable £249, the Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens is a mixture of strong optical performance at a keen price. Slotting between the established ‘standard’ 35mm and 50mm prime focal lengths this 40mm weighs just 170g and is just 45.5mm long. The autofocusing on the lens is pretty snappy and is both silent and accurate. Overall it has decent optics, reasonably bright aperture, portability and responsive AF.

Read our Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 Review

Best wide-tele zoom for Z-Mount – Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S – 4.5 stars

Price: £1,199

The Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S offers a good compromise between a broad focal length, a fixed aperture, the promise of superior image quality and a reasonably travel-friendly size and weight. At £1,199, it’s just over half what you’d pay for the 24-70mm f/2.8. As part of Nikon’s pro-level S-series you’d expect good performance and the 24-120mm doesn’t disappoint. A great option for travel photography or if you’re looking for a good zoom range and to keep the weight down in your kitbag.

Read our Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S Review

If you’re looking for a different lens, then here is our handy, at-a-glance list of all the Nikon Nikkor Z-Mount lenses that are currently available:

Z-Mount Prime Lenses

Z-Mount Zoom Lenses

DX (APS-C) Lenses

Teleconverters:

Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x

Z Teleconverter TC-2.0x

Future Nikkor Z-series lenses on roadmap (as of 14 December 2021):

DX 12-28mm (18-42mm equivalent)

DX 24mm (36mm equivalent)

26mm compact prime

85mm S-Line

200-600mm

400mm S-Line (subsequently released)

600mm S-Line

