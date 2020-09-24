Buyers guide: what are the best DSLRs you can buy? September 24, 2020

Mirrorless cameras are getting a lot of headlines at the moment and with good reason, particularly with the new breed of powerful, full-frame models. But there is still plenty of life left in the DSLR system, and although a lot of camera and lens makers are increasingly diverting R and D budgets towards expanding their mirrorless range, DSLR models still play an important role in manufacturer’s line ups, targeting a wide range of consumers from beginners to pros. Pentax, for example, is resolutely sticking with DSLR technology.

DSLRs remain a cost-effective solution for many photographers, and of course, the technology is tried and tested. There is a huge choice of reasonably priced lenses and although the Electronic Viewfinders (EVFs) on mirrorless cameras have got a lot better, some photographers still prefer the optical viewfinders of DSLRs. Battery life can be better too, and of course, not everyone wants to shoulder the cost of changing over to an entirely new type of camera system – particularly in these economically uncertain times. So, if you are still in the market for a DSLR, here are some of our best buys.

Nikon D3500: best affordable DSLR

Around £415 with 18-55mm VR

Nikon’s entry-level DSLR hits a sweet spot of capability versus affordability. It sports a 24MP APS-C sensor with a sensitivity range up to ISO 25,600, and can shoot at 5 frames per second. Its Guide Mode makes the camera easy to use for beginners, while full manual control is also available – so this is a camera that you won’t outgrow as your photography skills develop.

Canon EOS 250D: best compact DSLR

Around £600 with 18-55mm IS lens

One of the smallest DSLRs around, the EOS 250D strikes a great balance between portability and usability. It’s equipped with a novice-friendly Guided Mode, while Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS sensor provides excellent autofocus in live view. Image quality is very good, delivering vibrant colours and plenty of fine detail.

Canon EOS 90D: best DSLR for enthusiasts

Around £1250 body only

The EOS 90D has been designed to excel at all genres of photography and video, but is particularly handy for sports and wildlife photographers who demand a camera that can rattle out a continuous burst and resolve excellent detail from a high resolution 32.5Mp APS-C sensor. This well-made camera can shoot at 10fps with autofocus tracking when using the viewfinder and 11fps when using Live View with fixed AF, and there is Canon’s Eye Detection AF with tracking for stills and movies. You can also record 4k video.

Nikon D500: best DSLR for sports and action

Around £1150 body only

While this pro quality APS-C camera, which came out in 2016, is no longer cutting edge, it still has many attractive features. These include a 20.9Mp sensor, which affords a very solid standard sensitivity range of ISO 100-51,200, and an impressive extended range of ISO 50-1,640,000. It can shoot at 10fps, and keep going for at least 30 frames in raw format and 90 or more in JPEG mode. Autofocus uses a 153-point system covering almost the full width of the frame and around half its height, while metering employs a 180,000 pixel RGB sensor that also feeds subject-recognition data to the AF system.



Pentax K1 II: best value full-frame SLR

Around £1800 body only

Pentax is resolutely sticking with DSLRs, and this attractive camera includes a 36Mp full-frame sensor, a flexible tilt-type LCD monitor, a SAFOX 12 autofocusing system with 33 sensor points (including 25 cross-type), an optical viewfinder offering 100% field of view, a weatherproof and dustproof body, dual SD card slots, Full HD video recording and a built-in GPS module. It also comes with the 5-axis,Pixel Shift Resolution System II to help keep shots sharp handheld, while ISO sensitivity has also been increased to ISO 819,200.

Nikon D780 – best full-frame DSLR for enthusiasts

Around £2,200 body only

The long-awaited successor to the D750 shows that there’s life in the DSLR yet. It’s superbly built with extensive weather sealing, handles brilliantly, and gives excellent results in any conditions. It’ll provide top-level service to photographers who want to keep using their F-mount lenses and still prefer an optical viewfinder.

Nikon D850 – best high-resolution DSLR

Around £2,500 body only

This brilliant professional all-rounder provides a winning combination of high resolution and speed. Its 45.7MP sensor produces fine results at high ISOs, and the autofocus is incredibly responsive and accurate. Build quality and handling should satisfy the most demanding of users. It’s an absolutely sensational camera capable of tackling any type of subject.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV – best professional DSLR

Around £2,800 body only

Canon’s workhorse DSLR ticks the right boxes for both enthusiast and professional photographers. It handles well, is built to a robust standard, and adds long overdue features such as Wi-Fi and touchscreen control. The 30.4MP full-frame sensor gives excellent results, and autofocus is impressive for both live view and normal shooting.

