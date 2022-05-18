What are the best value DSLRs? May 18, 2022

If you’re on the lookout for the best value DSLR cameras, then we’re here to help. In this unmissable buyer’s guide we take you through some of the most affordable DSLRs currently the market and explain why we recommend them…

Despite all of the excitement about mirrorless cameras, DSLR cameras still have a big following. Why? Well, they are compatible are huge ranges of lenses and accessories, the technology is tried and tested, battery life tends to be impressive and you’re usually assured of a quality optical viewfinder.

DSLRs can also be great value for money too, with many great body only buys to be had for under £1000. In this round-up we take a closer look at some of the cameras that will help you to bag a bargain for under £1600.

Remember that it’s always worth shopping around as prices will vary, especially if you’re happy to maybe invest in a used camera that’s suffered a few knocks and bumps with its previous owner.

Some of the cameras in our shortlist have been on the market for a few years, but others are much newer… the key thing is that they are all well worth adding to your kitbag.

So, without further ado, read on for our essential round-up of the Best Value DSLRs money can buy…

Price: £1049 (body only); from £679 (well used)

Canon EOS 90D – at a glance

32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor

DIGIC 8 image processor

ISO 100-25,600 (expandable to ISO 51,200)

10fps continuous shooting

220k pixel RGB+IR metering sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF

Microphone and headphone input

1300-shot battery life

Screen: 3-inch, 1040k-dot Vari-angle touchscreen

Dimensions: 140.7×104.8×76.8mm

Weight: 701g (including battery and memory card)

The humble EOS 90D may well be one the best-value cameras to have been brought to market. Boasting a high-resolution 32.5MP APS-C sensor (which is actually more resolution than Canon’s 5D Mark IV DSLR), the 90D has all the features you need to create amazing stills and video content.

Packing a DIGIC 8 processor engine, the 90D can fire off up to 11 frames a second, making it ideal for sports and wildlife photography, and this speed is backed up by an advanced autofocus system that features Canon’s acclaimed Dual Pixel AF technology.

Fairly lightweight at 701g, the 90D is also well specced with video features, enabling users to shoot 4K video and goes one better than the 5D Mark IV by offering slow motion at Full HD. Enhanced audio can be both captured and monitored thanks to ports for headphones and an external microphone and shooting video is made easy thanks to the vari-angle touch-sensitive LCD.

For advancing amateurs and keen enthusiasts alike, the Canon EOS 90D is a sound choice. It’s fair to say that the 90D is the arguably the best APS-C enthusiast DSLR Canon has ever made. Photographers who’ve built up a selection of EF lenses, fancy having a more extensive lens lineup available to them, and still prefer using an optical viewfinder as opposed to an EVF, will be very well served by the 90D.

What we like:

Big resolution

Vari-angle LCD

Impressive video feature

Read our Canon EOS 90D Review

Price: £1019 with 18-55mm IS STM lens

Canon EOS 850D – at a glance

24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (extendable to ISO 51,200)

Up to 7.5 frames per second (in Live View)

4K, 25fps video recording, Full HD 60fps

3-inch, 1040k-dot, fully articulated touchscreen

AF points: 45 (143 in Live View)

Viewfinder: 0.51x magnification; 95% coverage

Dimensions: 131.0×102.6×76.2mm

Weight: 515g (including battery and memory card)

The Canon EOS 850D offers a 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, with ISO 100 to 51,200 available, and gives you pretty much everything you’ll need from a modern DSLR, with 7.5fps continuous shooting, and 4K 30fps video recording. You’ll also find a fully articulated 3-inch touchscreen on the rear.

A new feature to the 850D is the ability to use face and eye-detection focus when using the optical viewfinder, and this is also available (as expected) during Live View shooting. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in, and with excellent handling, the camera makes it easy to change settings when needed.

With a comparative dearth of new DSLR models over the past few years, the 850D is an impressively refined and capable camera, and if you’re a ‘glass-half-full’ person, you might conclude that you’re getting the best of both worlds. After all, this is a DSLR that boasts many the best features of a mirrorless camera when it’s switched into Live View.

What we like:

Small and lightweight for a DSLR

Lots of external controls

Comfortable handgrip

Read our Canon EOS 850D Review

Price: £1049 (new, body only); from £589 (well used)

Nikon D7500 – at a glance

20.9MP DX CMOS sensor

ISO: 100-51,200 (standard); ISO 50-1,640,000 (extended)

Up to 8 frames per second

Screen: 3.2-inch, 922,000-dot tilting touchscreen

4K (3840×2160) 30p video recording, Full HD 60p

AF points: 51-point phase detection

Viewfinder: 0.94x magnification; 100% coverage

Dimensions: 135.5×104×72.5mm

Weight: 720g (including battery and memory card)

If sports or wildlife photography are your passions, then a great value-for-money option could be the Nikon D7500. Available new for around £1049 (body only), this impressive Nikon boasts a speedy burst rate of 8 frames per second, thanks to the high-performance EXPEED 5 processor. That’s more than enough to capture almost all split-second moments of wildlife or sports action, especially as the D7500 can maintain this burst for up to 50 NEF (RAW) shots or 100 JPEG images in a single burst.

The good news continues with a decent 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor and an advanced autofocus system with 51 AF points that will perform particularly well in low light conditions, thanks to a max ISO ceiling of ISO 1,640,000. With a tilting, touch-sensitive LCD, the D7500 is also great for video and can capture 4K movies up to 30p.

The D7500 feels very much like a DX-format version of the D750, with an extremely refined design and well-chosen feature set. It’s possible some prospective buyers might wonder why the pixel count has been lowered compared to the D7200, but 20.9MP is still more than capable of giving enough detail for critically-sharp A3 prints.

The D7500 is a very capable camera that’s likely to satisfy the needs of almost any enthusiast photographer. It’s a solid all-rounder and is a great upgrade for those photographers who are thinking of ‘trading up’ from cameras such as the Nikon D5000-series.

What we like:

Speedy burst rate

Big buffer for extended image capture

4K video capabilities

Read our Nikon D7500 Review

Sony Alpha 99 II

Sony Alpha 99 II – at a glance

42.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO: 100-25,600 (standard); ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

Up to 12 frames per second

Screen: 3-inch, 1,228,800-dot TFT adjustable angle monitor

4K (3840×2160) 25p video recording, Full HD 100p

AF points: 399-point hybrid phase detection AF

Viewfinder: 0.78x magnification; 100% coverage

Dimensions: 142.6×104.2×76.1mm

Weight: 849g (including battery and memory card)

OK, so this is a bit of a curveball because the A99 II is not only hard pretty to find on sale these days, but it is also not truly speaking a DSLR camera. In fact, it’s a ‘DSLT’ thanks to its fixed translucent mirror but, despite being launched way back in autumn 2016, the Sony offers an incredible specification for an ever-decreasing investment.

Let’s start with the sensor, which is a full-frame chip that serves up a whopping 42-megapixels of resolution and features no Anti Aliasing filter to get sharper detail in your frames. A speed demon, the a99 II can capture 12 frames per second – an amazing rate for such a high-resolution camera. Focusing is taken care of by no less than 399 AF points – 79 of which are the more sensitive cross type points.

The camera benefits from a 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilisation system to keep shots steady and images can be lined up via a 3-inch LCD that offers a vari-angle design. Capable of shooting 4K video and packing ports for headphones and an external mic, the a99 II is certainly fully loaded and there are still plenty of options for lenses via the A-mount lens fitment.

What we like:

Big resolution

Image stabilisation

Fast burst rate

Read more about the Sony Alpha 99 II

Price: from £839 (good condition, used)

Canon EOS 6D Mark II – at a glance

26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

DIGIC 7 image processor

ISO 100-40,000 (expandable to ISO 102,400)

6.5fps continuous shooting

7560-pixel metering system

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Video: Full HD (1920×1080) video & 4K time-lapse movie

1300-shot battery life

Screen: 3-inch, 1040k-dot Vari-angle touchscreen

Dimensions: 144×110.4×74.8mm

Weight: 765g

For those looking to step up to full-frame photography, the 6D Mark II represents a great value-for-money option thanks to a 26-megapixel sensor that’s capable of delivering professional-quality imagery. Still relatively new, having been launched in 2017, the 6D Mark II is an all-rounder, offering a decent burst rate of 6.5 frames per second. It has a competent autofocus system with Dual Pixel AF, plus no less than 45 cross-type AF points, and a wide ISO range that’s expandable right up to 102,400.

Built-in GPS tags the locations where you capture images in case you’d like to return of share this data and a vari-angle touch-sensitive LCD helps photographers line up awkward high and low compositions or set up video scenes that can be recorded in Full HD, although 4K time-lapse movies can be created too.

The EOS 6D Mark II is a stepping stone for existing Canon users to get into full-frame photography and is a viable alternative to the more advanced EOS 5D Mark IV. Those thinking about a move away from a Canon APS-C DSLR will need to factor in that it isn’t just the body that will cost – the extra expense of upgrading a few EF-S lenses could well see the final price rise.

As a versatile all-rounder, it puts in a respectable performance. Its snappy AF speed in Live View, sensational vari-angle touchscreen and wireless connectivity options are likely to gain interest from older EOS 5D-series users who fancy an up-to-date body, or perhaps a back-up body, in a smaller form factor. When size and weight are critical– when you’re travelling, for example – the EOS 6D Mark II really comes into its own.

What we like:

Affordable price

Weather sealing

High ISO range

Read our Canon EOS 6D Mark II Review

Price: £449 (with 18-55mm lens)

Nikon D3500 – at a glance

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO: 100-25,600

Up to 5 frames per second continuous shooting

Screen: 3-inch, 921k-dot fixed TFT LCD

Full HD (1920×1080) at 60p, HD (1080×720)

AF points: 11-point system

Viewfinder: Pentamirror type, 0.85x magnification; 95% coverage

Dimensions: 124×97×69.5mm

Weight: 415g (including battery and memory card)

When it comes to the more entry-level DSLR market, it’s pretty hard to beat the Nikon D3500 for value. Still relatively new from its 2018 launch, the APS-C sensor Nikon offers 24-megapixels of resolution and the camera is a great all-rounder suitable for carrying around all day, thanks to a battery that offers up to 1500 shots on a single charge and a lightweight of 415g (with battery and memory card).

For just a few hundred pounds, photographers can access a DSLR that offers a burst rate of five frames per second, features 11 AF points, a respectable ISO range of ISO 100-25,600 and the benefits of Nikon’s speedy EXPEED 4 processor unit. Along with the stills features, the D3500 can capture Full HD video at 60p, which means the footage can be used at half-speed to create a slow motion effect.

Particularly useful for newcomers to photography is the D3500’s Guide Mode, which will explain various modes with information displayed on the 3-inch rear LCD screen. The Special Effects modes will enable users to get creative in-camera to capture stylised images including the miniature effect and toy camera effect without the need of a computer.

Available for around £449 with the 18-55mm AF-P VR lens, or £399 with the non-VR 18-55mm AF-P lens, the D3500 is keenly priced and is excellent value for money. If you can live without the slightly larger vari-angle touchscreen and more advanced 39-point autofocus system offered by the D5600, then the D3500 is undoubtedly an excellent choice for the first-time DSLR buyer. In all, it’s a reliable little camera that we have absolutely no hesitation in recommending to beginners.

What we like:

Low price-tag

Decent resolution

Full HD video capability

Read our Nikon D3500 DSLR Review

Price: from £1109 (well used)

Canon EOS 5DS – at a glance

50.6MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Dual DIGIC 6 image processors

ISO 100-6400 (standard); 50-12,800 (extended)

5fps continuous shooting

150,000-pixel RGB-IR metering sensor

61-point AF (41 cross-type)

Video: Full HD (1920×1080) video at 30p

Viewfinder: 0.71x magnification; 100% coverage

Screen: 3.2-inch, 1040k-dot Clear View II TFT

Dimensions: 152×116.4×76.4mm

Weight: 845g

Okay, so the 5DS is a little long in the tooth having been launched back in the spring of 2015, but it remains to this day, the highest resolution DSLR money can buy, along with its sister camera the 5DS R. Being able to buy a DSLR that offers 51-megapixels of resolution from the full-frame CMOS sensor for under £1500 is, quite frankly, mind-blowing value-for-money.

The EOS 5DS will appeal to landscape, wedding, commercial and fashion photographers, who wish to make big prints of their images or have the tolerance to crop in on files without compromising image quality. Although primarily a stills camera, the 5DS does shoot Full HD and offers a burst rate of 5 frames per second, which is impressive given the huge amount of data the camera is capturing.

In fact, the 5DS serves up a maximum files size of 8688×5792 pixels and features dual storage slots (one CompactFlash and one SD card). Backed up by a sophisticated 61-point autofocus system, the 5DS features professional weather sealing and also allows 19MP images to be captured in APS-C mode to gain the user some focal length.

The 5DS is very easy to use, handles well, is designed to be comfortable and the button layout is sensible, allowing you to take care of everything you need quite easily. The only ‘disadvantage’ in comparison to other cameras is that the 5DS is fairly heavy (at 845g), but it’s a workhorse camera that’s incredibly durable and able to withstand challenging conditions. Photographers can be safe in the knowledge that this camera will perform day in and day out.

In terms of body design, the 5DS is more or less identical to the Canon EOS 5D Mark III. It’s a tried-and-tested formula that has been tweaked through every generation of Canon full-frame DSLRs. If you’ve ever owned a 5D-series model or even a 6D, then you will feel right at home when you pick up a Canon 5DS. Canon has one of the best layout and menu systems available. The colour-coded menus are easy to navigate and all the most-used buttons that photographers need are right where you need them.

What we like:

Unrivalled resolution

Weather sealing

Dual card slots

Pentax K-1 Mark II – at a glance

36.4MP full-frame sensor

PRIME IV image processor

ISO 100-819,200

6.4fps continuous shooting (APS-C size); 4.4fps full-frame

Autofocus: 33-point SAFOX 12 system (25 cross-type points in centre)

Video: Full HD (1920×1080) video at 60i, 50i, 30p, 25p, 24p

Viewfinder: 0.70x magnification; 100% coverage

Screen: 3.2-inch, 1037k-dot flexible tilt TFT

Dimensions: 136.5×110×85.5mm

Weight: 1010g (with battery and card)

Now, the flagship Pentax K-1 Mark II does creep a little above our £1600 price point, but used versions of this rugged and robust camera can be purchased for well below that price and there’s no doubt the Pentax offers excellent value-for-money. Packing a full-frame 36-megapixel sensor within the extensively weather-sealed magnesium alloy body, the K-1 Mark II is one of the few DSLRs to include a 5-axis In Body Stabilisation system, which will help to keep shots sharp, particularly in low light.

One of the K-1 Mark II’s most intriguing features is Pixel Shift Resolution System II, an upgrade from the original system which now has a new mode which can be used when shooting handheld. The Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution mode can be used in conjunction with the camera’s shake-reduction mechanism to help to create high-resolution shots without evidence of camera shake.

Another key feature in the Mark II version of the K-1 is a newly incorporated accelerator unit, which has been designed to help when shooting in low-light to produce images with low levels of noise and high detail. ISO sensitivity has also now been increased to ISO 819,200, with the promise of improved noise reduction even at such high levels.

Other features continued from the original K-1 include a flexible tilt-type LCD monitor, a SAFOX 12 autofocusing system with 33 sensor points (including 25 cross-type), an optical viewfinder offering 100% field of view, a weatherproof and dust-proof body, dual SD card slots, Full HD video recording and a built-in GPS module. Photographers can make instant back-ups via the dual SD card slots and images can be composed using the unique LCD, which benefits from a clever stilts design that enables users to reposition the screen to help line up images.

As a bonus, the K-1 Mark II is also a wise selection for astrophotographers looking for a bargain as the Pentax features an ‘Astrotracer’ feature, which is probably best described as an in-camera star tracker that will help you capture amazing images of the night sky.

What we like:

Rugged build-quality

Big resolution sensor

Image Stabilisation

Discover more about the Pentax K-1 Mark II

Price: £500

Canon EOS 250D – at a glance

24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

DIGIC 8 image processor

ISO 100-25,600; 51,200 (expanded)

4K video at 24/25fps

9-point AF (3,975-point AF in Live View)

Screen: 3-inch, 1040K-dot vari-angle touchscreen LCD

Viewfinder: 0.87x magnification; 95% coverage

Dimensions: 122x93x70mm

449g (body with battery)

If you like the idea of a small and light camera, but still want to keep the mirror, the Canon EOS 250D could well be for you. Officially the smallest and lightest DSLR money can buy, the diminutive Canon also represents good value for money thanks to a beefy 24-megapixel APS-C sensor (that will easily deliver images capable of being printed to A3 in size) and Canon’s high-performance DIGIC processor. The EOS 250D strikes a great balance between portability and usability… it’s the smallest and lightest DSLR with a multi-angle screen; weighing just 449grams (with battery) and measuring 122x93x70mm.

The EOS 250D’s Dual Pixel AF system offers 3,975 user-selectable focus points across the whole screen when shooting in Live View mode – a very impressive feature on a budget DSLR. The camera offers 4K video recording and its DIGIC 8 processor supports a range of improvements in Live View AF, along with Eye AF, an Auto Lighting Optimizer, a Digital Lens Optimizer and Highlight Tone Priority.

It’s equipped with a novice-friendly Guided Mode and image quality is very good, delivering vibrant colours and plenty of fine detail. The vari-angle touchscreen makes composing, focusing and shooting very straightforward, or you can shoot via a traditional optical viewfinder, with its more basic 9-point AF. Other notable features include in-camera editing for both JPEG and RAW files, along with Canon’s well-implemented Bluetooth 3 and Wi-Fi connectivity for pairing the camera with smartphones (via the Canon Camera Connect app), which lets you to share images and control the camera remotely.

Entry-level DSLRs face fierce competition from compact mirrorless models these days, but the EOS 250D remains a fantastic little camera. It’s a great choice for aspiring vloggers – especially as the tiny Canon can shoot movies in 4K quality. With plenty of EF/EF-S lenses to choose from, the 250D gives all the benefits of a DSLR in the size of a mirrorless body.

What we like:

Tiny dimensions

4K video

Vari-angle LCD

Discover more about the Canon EOS 250D

Further reading:

What are the best DLSRs you can buy right now

The best cameras for beginners 2022

The 12 Best Nikon DSLR Cameras Ever

The 12 Best Canon EOS Cameras Ever