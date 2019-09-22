Secondhand week: more great used film cameras

Second-hand film cameras continued…

Zenit-B

Type 35mm SLR

35mm SLR Launched 1968

1968 Original price £41

£41 Guide price now £10-20

The M42 lens mount was one of the most popular of the past and there is still a vast amount of the lenses on the second-hand market. So, for an

inexpensive but basic 35mm SLR, it makes sense to invest in a body with an M42 mount. Pentaxes, Prakticas and Zenits are among the most popular.

The Zenit-B has everything you want and nothing you don’t. The focal plane shutter offers speeds of 1/30-1/500sec but there is no automatic diaphragm, which means the lens has to be manually opened to its widest aperture for focusing and stopped down to its taking aperture for shooting. There is no rangefinder to aid focusing, either.

WE SAY The Zenit-B isn’t exactly sophisticated but if you feel the urge to get right back to basics for the lowest possible outlay, this is the camera for you.

Lubitel 2

Type Medium format TLR

Medium format TLR Launched 1955

1955 Original price £8

£8 Guide price now £15-20

Post-war Russian camera manufacturers were good at copying pre-war German cameras, and this one is a copy of the Voigtländer Focusing Brillant made in 1938. The format is 6x6cm.

The Lubitel 2 is a very simple TLR with the shooting lens linked to the viewing lens by cogs around both, which ensure they turn and focus at the same time. A useful range of shutter speeds of 1/15-1/250sec and apertures of f/4.5-f/22 are adjusted on scales beside the shooting lens.

What sets the Lubitel 2 apart from other cheap TLRs is its focusing screen, which takes the form of a large glass lens, rather than traditional ground glass. The result is a brighter than usual image, which photographers will find especially useful in low light conditions.

WE SAY The Lubitel 2 is an interesting camera with some unique qualities at a budget price.

Six things to check…

Avoid buying a dud with our quick guide:

Do the shutter speeds sound accurate? Do the focusing and aperture controls turn smoothly? Is the meter accurate? Does the rangefinder focus at infinity? Are there scratches, signs of fungus or cloudy elements in the lens? If the camera has bellows, are they light tight?

Where to buy