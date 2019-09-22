Secondhand week: more great used film cameras

Second-hand film cameras continued…

Hasselblad 500CM

Type Medium format SLR

Medium format SLR Launched 1970

1970 Original Price £300

£300 Guide Price now £600-800

Hasselblad had been making roll film SLRs for more than 20 years when the CM was launched, and this is one of the best for the newcomer to the company’s cameras.

It breaks down into a modular design of body, lens, film back and viewfinder, with a leaf shutter incorporated into each lens. Interchangeable film backs means you can pre-load and change on the run. It shoots 12 6x6cm images to a roll.

WE SAY Focusing screens can be interchanged and it’s worth seeking out a camera that has had the special bright screen version fitted.

Canon New F-1

Type 35mm SLR

35mm SLR Launched 1981

1981 Original £400

£400 Guide price now £200-250

The new F-1 was the third and best variation of this camera, after the F-1 and the F-1n in 1971 and 1976. You can buy one at a reasonable price and then, as your budget dictates, customise it to your own needs. The basic camera is manual with match-needle CdS metering in the viewfinder. Replace the standard viewfinder with the AE version and the camera is converted to aperture priority. Add the AE power winder or motor drive to the base and you get shutter priority automation as well. Add a Canon 28-85mm macro zoom and you have a versatile kit that will cover many needs.

WE SAY Shutter speeds are electronic at 1/60sec and below; mechanical at 1/125sec and above.

Top specs, budget prices

Mamiya C3

Type Medium format TLR

Medium format TLR Launched 1962

1962 Original price £100

£100 Guide price now £80-120

Along with sister cameras that include the C33, C330, C22 and C220, the Mamiya C3 is unusual in being a TLR that offers interchangeable lenses. The camera bodies are reasonably priced today; however, the extra lenses add expense.

The standard lens is 80mm focal length, but a range from 55mm wide angle to 250mm telephoto is available. Because this is a TLR, the lenses come in pairs for shooting and viewing, and each of the taking lenses incorporates its own shutter. They are focused by twin knobs at the base of the body which move the lenses together backwards and forwards on bellows. The image size is 6x6cm on 120 film.

Made, principally, for a waist-level viewfinder, eye-level prism finders are also available, as well as a range of focusing screens and other accessories.

WE SAY It all adds up to one oft he most versatile TLRs you’re likely to find on the second-hand market.

Minolta 7000

Type 35mm AF SLR

35mm AF SLR Launched 1985

1985 Original price £330

£330 Guide price now £20-30

This was the first SLR with body-integral autofocus. It might be slow and somewhat primitive by today’s standards, but it works, it’s reliable and

it can be bought at a reasonable price.

As well as autofocus, which is designed to work well in low light, the camera offers the usual exposure modes, plus wide program and tele program. With these, the camera takes data from the focal length of the lens in use and translates it into information that sets the most appropriate exposure mode.

WE SAY The Minolta 7000 marked the start of a new era in SLR photography, which makes it an interesting as well as a very usable camera.

Petri Flex V

Type 35mm SLR

35mm SLR Launched 1961

1961 Original price £59

£59 Guide price now £20-25

As the craze for attaching film camera lenses to mirrorless digital cameras continues, second-hand lenses are becoming more valuable than their camera bodies, forcing up the price of SLRs with lenses.

To combat that problem, move manufacturers for which so many Chinese lens adapters are available, and go for an SLR with a less popular mount.

The Petri Flex takes its own-brand breech- lock bayonet lenses which, being a lot less common than those from Olympus, Canon and Nikon, aren’t so sought after by digital photographers.

WE SAY A good, well-specified 35mm SLR at a cheaper than usual price.