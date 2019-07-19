Sony Alpha 7R IV Review: Viewfinder and Screen

Unlike the A7R III, which employs a 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder, the A7R IV is the first A7-series camera to sport a new and improved 5.76-million-dot UXGA OLED electronic viewfinder.

It’s the finest example of any EVF we’ve used on an A7-series model and presents an impressive viewing experience with the advantage of being able to view exposure changes live as they’re made. Depending on your preference, it can be set to a display speed of 60fps or 120fps, with the latter rendering fast motion better at the expense of consuming a little more battery power.

Below the EVF very little has changed. The A7R IV adopts the same 3in, 1.44-million-dot tilt-angle screen from the Sony A7R III. Once again Sony has persisted with it being tilt-only. Though it offers assistance with low and high-angled shooting in the landscape format, it doesn’t offer the same flexibility in the portrait format. It would have been great had Sony decided to use the more manoeuvrable type of three-way tilt screen as you find on cameras like the Panasonic Lumix S1/S1R and Fujifilm X-T3/X-T2.

The way the touchscreen lets you move the focus point and examine magnified images in playback mode by double tapping the area you’d like to inspect will appeal, however other camera manufacturers allow you to do much more with theirs. The A7R IV’s doesn’t allow you to navigate the menu by touch, nor can you make exposure adjustments, select icons from the Fn Menu or swipe through images. Given how technologically advanced the A7R IV is in most other areas of its specification, the touchscreen control feels behind the times. It’s a little lazy of Sony not to offer a better screen on such a high-end model, though this might have pushed the price even higher.