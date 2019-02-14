Fujifilm X-T30 Review: Verdict

The X-T30 positions itself above the entry-level X-T100 and below the senior X-T3 in Fujifilm’s desirable X-T series. In the same way the X-T20 inherited its sensor, processor and other features from the X-T2, the X-T30 does the same from the X-T3, serving it all up in a smaller, lighter body that comes with most of the buttons and dials photographers want to take manual control. The newly added joystick is well positioned for changing the position of the focus point. Controls you won’t find on the X-T30 that you will on the X-T3 are an ISO dial and a dedicated metering mode switch.

If you’re sitting on the fence, undecided about whether the X-T3 or X-T30 makes the better buy, you’ll want to question what your main priorities are. If you take your photography very seriously and think you’d reap the reward of owning a camera with a more muscular handgrip, twin card slots for backup purposes, larger and higher resolution EVF, weather seals, bigger buffer, 4K/60p video, the option to shoot up to 11fps with mechanical shutter and attach a battery grip, the extra you’d spend for the X-T3 would be justified.

If however you like the sound of making a £500 saving and feel that some of these premium features aren’t essential to your day-to-day photography, the X-T30 is a cracking buy and will serve amateurs, enthusiasts and even semi pros who want a great little backup body, extremely well. The saving you make over the X-T3 could also be put towards an extra lens or two.

The petite size of the X-T30 takes up very little space in a camera bag. This makes it a great candidate for travelling, leaving plenty of space for lenses and other essentials. It pairs up and produces great results with Fujifilm’s small and affordable f/2 primes, but the optional metal grip would make a good purchase if you have larger than average sized hands or plan to use it with large lenses frequently.

All things considered, the X-T30 is a marvellous mirrorless camera. It provides an excellent specification and performance for under £1000, whilst preserving the charm and charisma of the X-series that we love so much. Those who choose it will fall in love with it instantly and I foresee the new attractive charcoal grey finish being extremely popular.