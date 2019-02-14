Fujifilm X-T30 Review: Image quality

The way the X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor handles noise across its native range (ISO 160-12,800) whilst preserving such a fine level of detail is extremely impressive. This is great news for those who often find themselves pushing the sensitivity high in low-light scenarios. While ultimately the best image quality is resolved from the X-T30’s raw files, JPEG quality straight out of the camera is sublime. Users who shoot JPEGs at high ISOs may want to reduce the automated noise reduction from the menu to produce results that don’t appear as heavily processed. Like the X-T3, the X-T30 manages to record a maximum of 3,400l/ph at ISO 160.

Fujifilm X-T30 Review: Resolution

Below we show details from our resolution chart test pattern. Multiply the number beneath the lines by 200 to give the resolution in lines per picture height (l/ph).

The level of detail recorded by the X-T30’s 26-million-pixel sensor is identical to the detail resolved by the X-T3. The lack of optical low-pass filter plays its part in a maximum of 3,400l/ph being resolved between ISO 80 and ISO 400. Resolution takes a slight hit at ISO 800, dropping to 3,200l/ph. At ISO 3200 and ISO 6400 the figure continues to exceed 3,000l/ph. Heading into the expanded settings revealed a further drop in resolution at ISO 25,600 (2,600l/ph), with 2,400l/ph being resolved at ISO 51,200. Users will find that the expanded settings are easy to locate and are available when shooting in both JPEG and Raw.

Fujifilm X-T30 Review: ISO and noise

The X-T30’s back-illuminated X-Trans 4 sensor puts in a strong noise performance. Shoot between ISO 80 and ISO 800 and you’ll be guaranteed clean images free of noise. It’s only when ISO 1600 is selected that you start to notice luminance noise appearing, however it’s so well controlled at this point as well as at ISO 3200 that users won’t hold back from using these settings.

Noise is also handled well at ISO 6400, but it does start to become more pronounced in images captured at ISO 12,800. The level of detail that’s resolved at ISO 12,800 isn’t quite what it is at ISO 3200, but this wouldn’t put me off from using this setting when challenged in low light. Users are recommended to steer clear of the extended settings, in particular ISO 51,200.