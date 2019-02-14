Fujifilm X-T30 Review: Bluetooth connectivity

To activate the X-T30’s Bluetooth connectivity you first need to enter the connection settings via the main menu, select ‘Bluetooth settings’ and then click on ‘pairing registration’. From here you’ll be promoted to load Fujifilm’s camera remote app on your mobile device and select the pairing registration option.

After selecting the X-T30 on your mobile device the camera will ask if you’d like to set the date/time from the smartphone. Confirm this and the Bluetooth set-up process is complete. Each time the Camera Remote app is loaded from this point on, the camera and mobile device automatically connect (provided that Bluetooth on both devices is turned on) – a process that takes only a few seconds after which the remote control, receive, browse camera and geotagging options in the app all become active.

These functions require a Wi-Fi connection to work, but the good thing about Bluetooth is that it initiates the Wi-Fi connection faster provided your device isn’t already connected to a Wi-Fi network. If it is you’ll need to go into the Wi-Fi settings on the phone to switch the wireless network the phone is connected to before images can be transferred or remote control is taken.

As well as being able to customise the X-T30’s function buttons to wireless communication, this can be assigned to a swipe gesture on the rear screen. Users can also turn Auto Image Transfer on, which sends the last batch of captured images to the mobile device the next time a connection is established. A 3MP resize option is set as default and helps to keep file transfers quick and not fill up too much precious memory space.