Fujifilm X-T3 review

The X-T2 has been succeeded, but how has Fujifilm gone about making one of its finest cameras in the X-series even better? Michael Topham investigates

£1,349.00 (Body Only)
Fujifilm X-T3: Introduction

Fujifilm X-T3: at a glance

  • £1,349 body only
  • 26.1-million-pixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor
  • ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)
  • 425-point AF system with 2.16-million phase detection pixels
  • 30fps continuous burst shooting
  • Dual SD card slots
  • 4K/60p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output and 4K/60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording

The Fujifilm X-T3 paired with the Fujinon XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS lens. As well as being made in black, the X-T3 is available in a black and silver finish. This is different to the graphite silver finish that was a limited edition for previous models.

Over the last six years, Fujifilm has been developing and refining its X-series system, yet it’s the X-T series that continues to generate most interest from the type of user who’d like the traditional shape of a DSLR combined with the charm of Fujifilm’s classic styling in a practical and lightweight body. The recipe of beautifully sculpted handgrip, centrally positioned viewfinder and intuitive layout of buttons and dials has been so successful, its led to other models like the X-T20 and X-T100 being made to make sure there’s an option for all types of user and budget.

For those who want the best X-T-series camera that money can buy, the X-T2 has been the model to choose. When it arrived in 2016 it changed people’s perception of speed associated with mirrorless cameras and remains a great all-rounder by today’s standards. Two years on and in keeping with Fujifilm’s two-year product cycle, the X-T3 has arrived. Can it continue to win photographers over and tempt people away from all of the full-frame mirrorless offerings of late? It’s time to find out.

