Fujifilm X-T3 review

Fujifilm X-T3: Introduction

Fujifilm X-T3: at a glance

£1,349 body only

26.1-million-pixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

425-point AF system with 2.16-million phase detection pixels

30fps continuous burst shooting

Dual SD card slots

4K/60p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output and 4K/60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording

Over the last six years, Fujifilm has been developing and refining its X-series system, yet it’s the X-T series that continues to generate most interest from the type of user who’d like the traditional shape of a DSLR combined with the charm of Fujifilm’s classic styling in a practical and lightweight body. The recipe of beautifully sculpted handgrip, centrally positioned viewfinder and intuitive layout of buttons and dials has been so successful, its led to other models like the X-T20 and X-T100 being made to make sure there’s an option for all types of user and budget.

For those who want the best X-T-series camera that money can buy, the X-T2 has been the model to choose. When it arrived in 2016 it changed people’s perception of speed associated with mirrorless cameras and remains a great all-rounder by today’s standards. Two years on and in keeping with Fujifilm’s two-year product cycle, the X-T3 has arrived. Can it continue to win photographers over and tempt people away from all of the full-frame mirrorless offerings of late? It’s time to find out.