Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD review

This large-aperture wideangle zoom hits the sweet spot for Sony full-frame mirrorless users

Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD

  • + Large f/2.8 maximum aperture is good for low-light shooting
  • + Excellent optical quality even at large apertures
  • + Compact size and light weight
  • + Splash-proof construction

  • - Relatively short 1.6x zoom range limits versatility
  • - Front-mounted zoom ring doesn't quite fall naturally to hand

Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD

£899.99
Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD – Verdict

Until now, Sony full-frame mirrorless users looking for a compact wideangle zoom have had one obvious option, the Sony 16-35mm f/4. But with the 17-28mm f/2.8, Tamron has delivered an exceptionally strong alternative. Like its 28-75mm sibling, this is a very likeable lens that combines impressive sharpness with a fast maximum aperture in a compact, lightweight, weather-resistant design. Landscape photographers in particular should appreciate its finely judged combination of strengths.

Tamron’s 17-28mm f/2.8 is a really excellent lens

Indeed given the excellence of its optical quality, the only real question mark comes over its limited zoom range. This is a lens that really needs to be paired with a 24mm or 28mm standard zoom for everyday shooting, whereas some photographers might be just about happy carrying the Sony 16-35mm f/4 on its own.

Sony Alpha 7 III, 17mm, 1/100sec at f/8, ISO 100

But in every other respect, the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 is an excellent alternative that offers fantastic value for money. Let’s hope the firm can produce Canon RF and Nikon Z-mount versions for those firms’ full-frame mirrorless cameras sooner rather than later.

 

A top-quality and highly portable wideangle zoom for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras

Filter Diameter:67mm
Lens Elements:13
Groups:11
Diaphragm blades:9
Aperture:f/2.8-f/22
Minimum focus:0.19m
Length:99mm
Diameter:73mm
Weight:420g
Lens mount:Sony E (full-frame)
