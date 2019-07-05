Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD review

Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD – Verdict

Until now, Sony full-frame mirrorless users looking for a compact wideangle zoom have had one obvious option, the Sony 16-35mm f/4. But with the 17-28mm f/2.8, Tamron has delivered an exceptionally strong alternative. Like its 28-75mm sibling, this is a very likeable lens that combines impressive sharpness with a fast maximum aperture in a compact, lightweight, weather-resistant design. Landscape photographers in particular should appreciate its finely judged combination of strengths.

Indeed given the excellence of its optical quality, the only real question mark comes over its limited zoom range. This is a lens that really needs to be paired with a 24mm or 28mm standard zoom for everyday shooting, whereas some photographers might be just about happy carrying the Sony 16-35mm f/4 on its own.

But in every other respect, the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 is an excellent alternative that offers fantastic value for money. Let’s hope the firm can produce Canon RF and Nikon Z-mount versions for those firms’ full-frame mirrorless cameras sooner rather than later.