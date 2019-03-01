Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review

After a long wait, Sigma’s new flagship telephoto zoom in its Sport series lens has arrived. Michael Topham had the honour of giving it a workout

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review

£1,349.00
Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Verdict

It has taken a while for Sigma to get around to manufacturing a new fast telephoto zoom covering the 70-200mm focal length. Those who’ve been patiently waiting to see what might replace Sigma’s APO 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM will be pleased to hear that this new addition in the Sport series lens has been well worth the wait.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport

This image shows how the tripod collar and tripod foot can be rotated by 180 degrees to get a secure and comfortable hold of the lens barrel

We’re looking at a lens that improves on its predecessor in some key areas. Serious enthusiasts and professionals will love that it’s now a weather-sealed optic for when outdoor conditions are against them, and the three AF function buttons around the barrel give it an advantage over Tamron’s SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 – a lens that does offer benefits of its own being some 300g lighter and £60 cheaper. Out of the two though I must say the build quality of this Sigma zoom trumps its Tamron rival, with more of a premium, pro-spec feel to it.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport

One of the compromises of choosing the lens is that it’s heavier than many of its closest rivals

The effective image stabilisation, fast autofocus and excellent image quality, not forgetting its impressive sharpness at wide apertures and excellent handling of chromatic aberrations, all combine to make it an extremely appealing fast telephoto zoom. There are lighter 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses out there, but if you can put up with carrying a bit more weight over your shoulder you’ll get a solid and robust performer at great value in return.

Details

Price:1349
Filter diameter:82mm
Lens elements:24
Lens Groups:22
Maximum aperture:f/2.8
Minimum aperture:f/22
Minimum focus distance:120cm
Dimensions:94.2x202.9mm
Weight:1.8kg
Lens Mount:Canon, Nikon, Sigma
Included accessories:Lens cap, rear cap, lens hood, lens case
  1. 1. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Introduction
  2. 2. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Features
  3. 3. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Build & Handling
  4. 4. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Image Quality
  5. 5. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Resolution, shading and curvilinear distortion
  6. 6. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Verdict
