Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Verdict

It has taken a while for Sigma to get around to manufacturing a new fast telephoto zoom covering the 70-200mm focal length. Those who’ve been patiently waiting to see what might replace Sigma’s APO 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM will be pleased to hear that this new addition in the Sport series lens has been well worth the wait.

We’re looking at a lens that improves on its predecessor in some key areas. Serious enthusiasts and professionals will love that it’s now a weather-sealed optic for when outdoor conditions are against them, and the three AF function buttons around the barrel give it an advantage over Tamron’s SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 – a lens that does offer benefits of its own being some 300g lighter and £60 cheaper. Out of the two though I must say the build quality of this Sigma zoom trumps its Tamron rival, with more of a premium, pro-spec feel to it.

The effective image stabilisation, fast autofocus and excellent image quality, not forgetting its impressive sharpness at wide apertures and excellent handling of chromatic aberrations, all combine to make it an extremely appealing fast telephoto zoom. There are lighter 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses out there, but if you can put up with carrying a bit more weight over your shoulder you’ll get a solid and robust performer at great value in return.