Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review

After a long wait, Sigma’s new flagship telephoto zoom in its Sport series lens has arrived. Michael Topham had the honour of giving it a workout

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport

Product:

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£1,349.00
TAGS:

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Introduction

Sigma had an incredibly busy end to the end of last year, adding no fewer than five new lenses into its already extensive line-up. Out of these five we’ve reviewed three so far. These include the beast of a telephoto zoom that is the 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sport, the insanely sharp 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art and the super compact 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary for Sony E-mount and Micro Four Thirds.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport was coupled to the Canon EOS 5DS R for testing

The two lenses we’re yet to test are the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art and the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport. Here we’re focusing on the latter – a lens that has been in the offing for quite some time and is the successor to Sigma’s APO 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM from 2010.

Like its forerunner, we’re looking at a lens that’s designed to appeal to high-end amateurs, keen enthusiasts and the working pro who demand a multipurpose zoom that’s well suited to a wide range of subjects and situations, from touchline sports and telephoto landscapes through to candid portraits at weddings and events.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport

A side profile of the lens coupled to the EOS 5DS R with the petal-shaped lens hood attached

Perhaps its biggest draw is the saving it offers over its closest rivals. The Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS III USM (£2099), Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8 FL ED VR (£2299) and Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS (£2399) all cost significantly more money. Can it compete in the same playing field and offer just as good for less? It’s time to find out.

  1. 1. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Introduction
  2. 2. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Features
  3. 3. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Build & Handling
  4. 4. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Image Quality
  5. 5. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Resolution, shading and curvilinear distortion
  6. 6. Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Verdict
Page 1 of 6 - Show Full List