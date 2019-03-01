Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review: Introduction

Sigma had an incredibly busy end to the end of last year, adding no fewer than five new lenses into its already extensive line-up. Out of these five we’ve reviewed three so far. These include the beast of a telephoto zoom that is the 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sport, the insanely sharp 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art and the super compact 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary for Sony E-mount and Micro Four Thirds.

The two lenses we’re yet to test are the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art and the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport. Here we’re focusing on the latter – a lens that has been in the offing for quite some time and is the successor to Sigma’s APO 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM from 2010.

Like its forerunner, we’re looking at a lens that’s designed to appeal to high-end amateurs, keen enthusiasts and the working pro who demand a multipurpose zoom that’s well suited to a wide range of subjects and situations, from touchline sports and telephoto landscapes through to candid portraits at weddings and events.

Perhaps its biggest draw is the saving it offers over its closest rivals. The Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS III USM (£2099), Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8 FL ED VR (£2299) and Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS (£2399) all cost significantly more money. Can it compete in the same playing field and offer just as good for less? It’s time to find out.