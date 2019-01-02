Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary review: Introduction

Back in 2016, Sigma released the 30mm f/1.4 DC DN C – a prime lens designed for APS-C sensors, made available in Sony E and Micro Four Thirds lens mounts. A year later Sigma expanded its range of fast DC DN primes with the wide 16mm f/1.4 DC DN C. This became the world’s first interchangeable lens for Sony E-mount cameras in the APS-C format to offer a fast f/1.4 maximum aperture at this focal length.

The 56mm f/1.4 DC DN C we’re looking at here completes the company’s large aperture series of portable wide-angle, standard and telephoto prime lenses for Sony E mount and Micro Four Thirds. With the E mount version being equivalent to 84mm and the Micro Four Thirds version offering 112mm coverage, it’ll appeal to mirrorless users after a fast mid-telephoto lens that’s well suited to a variety of applications such as portraiture, reportage, travel and low-light at a sensible price.

Micro Four Thirds users will find that it slots nicely into the gap between the 85mm equivalent lenses already out there and longer focal length primes such as the optically sound Olympus 75mm f/1.8 M.ZUIKO Digital ED (£699). Owners of Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras will be interested in it too as there’s limited choice when it comes to fast E-mount lenses of this focal length. The closest to it is the Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS (£219).