Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art review: Introduction

Those who are familiar with Sigma’s Art series will know they offer a wide range of excellent fast primes for full-frame cameras, covering focal lengths as wide as 14mm right through to 135mm. While some have a maximum aperture of f/1.8 or f/2.8, many of them are f/1.4’s, of which there are some standout examples. The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art and Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art are both hugely popular with amateurs, enthusiasts and professionals alike, but now there’s a new arrival in the form of the Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art that nestles its way in-between the two.

You might well ask; why the need for a new 40mm f/1.4 when Sigma already produces such good 35mm and 50mm lenses? The 40mm focal length has long been popular with cinematographers, so after producing the 40mm T1.5 FF cine lens, Sigma decided they do what they’ve done before and utilise the same optical design, but offer it as an Art series lens for photographers and videographers who might prefer this slightly less conventional focal length.

The words ‘Beyond Art’ that Sigma associate with this new lens also suggests it goes above and beyond the optical performance of other Art lenses we have tested previously. As an owner of both the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art and 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art, I’m intrigued to find out how this lens compares.