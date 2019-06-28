Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM Art review: Verdict

Full frame photographers are well served by fast wide-angle prime lenses that cover the 24mm and 35mm focal lengths. The less common 28mm focal length isn’t for everyone, but for those who find a 35mm a little too long and 24mm a fraction too wide; it fits the bill nicely.



If you’re after a fast 28mm prime the number of options available to you are quite limited. Canon offers the small and lightweight EF 28mm f/1.8 USM (£464) and EF 28mm f/2.8 IS USM (£474), but lacks a 28mm f/1.4 in its L-series. Nikon has the Nikkor AF-S 28mm f/1.4E ED, but at £1,749 it’s expensive. There’s the sensationally sharp Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 (£3749) and compact Summilux-M 1:1,4/28mm ASPH (£5300) from Leica, but again you need deep pockets and both are manual-focus only. Based on this selection you can see why Sigma were keen to make their own and deliver it in all the major mounts, including E-mount and L-mount.



Optically, the lens is very good. I expected it to be a touch sharper at f/1.4, but as I discovered, it is quick to sharpen up when you stop down. I can’t see it being in demand as much as Sigma’s 24mm f/1.4 and 35mm f/1.4 primes, which are both 200g lighter and £470 and £450 cheaper respectively, however it’s a great optic to see added to the Art-series and fulfils a missing lens in Sigma’s established wide-angle collection.