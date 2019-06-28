Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM Art review: Introduction

Up until late last year, Sigma’s lineup of large-diameter wide-angle prime lenses consisted of four excellent examples. These ranged from the ultra-wide 14mm F1.8 DG HSM to the seven-year-old and still popular 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art. Sitting in-between these two are the magnificent 20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art and 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art – two lenses that both picked up acclaimed Gold Award status in their respective reviews back in 2015.

The newest addition to Sigma’s range of wide-angle primes, which was announced at Photokina last September, is the 28mm F1.4 DG HSM. With a wider field of view than the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art and being slightly longer than the 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, it fills a gap in the lineup and offers the classic focal length that so many street, travel, wedding and reportage photographers love to use.

With a complex optical design and claim of best-in-class performance, it looks set to be another impressive release from Sigma. It’s an optic we’ve wanted to lay our hands on for a while and now it’s time to find out if it’s one of the finest optics in Sigma’s Art line.