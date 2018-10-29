Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art review

Does this standard zoom succeed at offering top-level performance for today’s era of high-resolution cameras? Michael Topham finds out

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art review

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art review

£1,199.00
Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art review: Introduction

Users of full frame DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have a tough decision to make when choosing a standard zoom. Opt for one that covers a focal length of around 24-105mm with a maximum aperture of f/4 and you’ll typically find there’s a good saving to be made over a 24-70mm f/2.8. What you save in cost and gain in having a little more reach at the long end you lose out in terms of maximum aperture though. If you’re after a versatile zoom that performs as well in low light as it does creating a shallow depth of field wide-open, a pro-spec 24-70mm f/2.8 is definitely the way to go.

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art flanked by the Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM (left) and the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (right)

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art replaces the ten-year old Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 EX DG HSM and is a more affordable alternative to the Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM (£1739), Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR (£2099) and Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master (£1849). It’s a lens we’ve been intending to review since its arrival earlier this year, but how good is it and should those after one of the finest performing standard zoom lenses consider it?

