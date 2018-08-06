Sigma 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM review: Introduction

Since introducing the 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art in 2012, Sigma has steadily increased the number of wide-aperture f/1.4 primes in its line-up.

The well-received 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art continues to be one of the most popular third-party lenses for full-frame users and after releasing the stupendously sharp 85mm f/1.4 Art DG HSM in 2017, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Sigma developed an f/1.4 Art-series lens with a longer focal length.

The so-called ‘bokeh master’, or 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art, as it’s more commonly known, becomes the company’s flagship in the f/1.4 Art line. Not only does it have the longest focal length and largest front element, it’s also the most expensive. It falls into the wide-aperture, mid-telephoto-length category of lenses and has caused quite a stir among portrait and wedding photographers for whom it promises an amazing optical performance and top-notch build quality.

It has competition from the likes of Nikon’s AF-S 105mm f/1.4E ED, but it is £500 cheaper. Canon users who’d like a premium portrait lens that fits the gap between the superb EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM and the old EF 135mm f/2L USM are likely to be intrigued by it too, plus it is soon to be available in E-mount for Sony’s range of A7-series full-frame mirrorless cameras.