Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE review

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE – Verdict

I said earlier that you get what you pay for, and that’s very much the case with this £349 lens. It’s clearly inferior to more expensive primes such as the mid-range Sony FE 35mm F1.8 in terms of autofocus, optics and particularly build, let alone when compared to the premium Zeiss Batis 40mm F2 CF.

But here’s the thing: despite all that, it delivers very attractive images anyway. So despite its objective flaws, I’ve really enjoyed the pictures I’ve shot with it. It’s large aperture means that it’s especially useful for achieving shallow depth-of-field, or working in low light.

Indeed Samyang has stuck a great balance here between price, build quality and optics, and for those looking for an inexpensive fast autofocus prime for Sony full-frame, I’d recommend it over the bulkier, slow-focusing Sony FE 50mm F1.8. It may not be the best standard prime you can buy for Sony full-frame mirrorless, but it’s probably the best value.