Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE review

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE – Performance

It really shouldn’t come as any great surprise to learn that when you put it on a camera and take photographs, the £349 Samyang 45mm f/1.8 can’t match the sheer optical excellence of the £1149 Zeiss Batis 40mm f/2. But what did come as a surprise to me is just how close it can get.

As our Image Engineering MTF tests reveal, resolution is very high in the middle of the frame, even at the maximum aperture of f/1.8. The corners don’t tell quite the same story, but stop down to f/5.6 and they provide a very good account of themselves. In practice, this means the Samyang is perhaps a better match to the 24MP Alpha 7 series, rather than the higher-resolution A7R models, as on the latter you’ll see corner blurring more obviously when viewing your images up close on screen.

It’s also worth noting that sharpness deteriorates visibly at close focus distances, especially at large apertures. However this does need to be placed in a wider context: this lens may not always match premium modern optics for sharpness, but it’s still clearly better than traditional 50mm f/1.8 designs.

A little barrel distortion can be seen with geometric subjects, but it’ll be corrected in-camera if you keep lens compensation enabled, and is easy enough to fix during raw processing too. Vignetting is very obvious indeed, with heavy corner darkening at f/1.8, but this is no great surprise given the relatively small diameter of that convex front element. Again it can be suppressed in-camera or during raw processing, and disappears on stopping down.

Perhaps the most obvious optical flaw is longitudinal chromatic aberration, with obvious green and purple fringing visible around bright highlights at large apertures in some situations. But as usual, it disappears at smaller apertures. A little colour fringing can also be seen in the corners at smaller apertures due to lateral chromatic aberration, but it’s not a serious problem and easy to suppress.

One standout positive characteristic of this lens is the quality of its bokeh. Out-of-focus backgrounds are rendered with a gorgeous blur at large apertures, especially when shooting at short distances. In fact this goes a long way to offsetting the drop-off in crispness at close focus, and is a salutary reminder that images don’t always have to be pixel-sharp to look attractive.

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE – Resolution

Central sharpness is very respectable at f/1.8, and reaches superlative levels by f/2.8. However the corners lag some way behind, with the lens needing to be stopped down to f/5.6 to give the maximum level of detail right across the frame. Close the aperture down to f/22 and you’ll see considerable diffraction blur.

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE – Shading

Vignetting is very apparent at f/1.8, with 1.7 stops of corner darkening measured in our Image Engineering tests. But this falls to less than a stop at f/2.8, and becomes insignificant at apertures of f/4 and smaller.

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE – Curvilinear distortion

A little barrel distortion is clearly visible, with straight lines along the edge of the frame pinching inwards at the corners. However its simple profile makes if easy to correct in raw processing, and I found that dialling a value of 6 into Adobe’s distortion slider corrected the geometry near-perfectly.