Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE review

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE – Build and Handling

One area where the Samyang 45mm immediately betrays its price is its build quality. Its lightweight plastic barrel feels distinctly insubstantial, and it makes no claim to dust- or splash-resistance, either. Even the lens mount is plastic, despite its remarkably convincing shiny metallic finish. That said, the fit and finish isn’t terrible by any means, and I’ve come across much more cheaply made lenses in the past. But neither does the lens feel like it would endure much abuse. This isn’t particularly a criticism, it just reinforces the fact that you get what you pay for.

The light weight has its benefits, of course. This is a lens you can carry around all day without really noticing, while its compact dimensions make it a good match for Sony’s small Alpha 7-series bodies. As usual from Samyang there’s no ostentation to the design, just a slim metallic-red ring in front of the focus ring to break up the slightly shiny black finish of the barrel. So it shouldn’t attract any unwanted attention on the street.

Like the firm’s previous offerings, the sole external control is the manual focus ring. This falls perfectly to hand and rotates smoothly without end-stops, with its finely ridged finish providing a decent grip for adjusting focus. But with no focus mode switch on the barrel, you’ll need to engage manual mode from the camera body.

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE – Autofocus

Another aspect where the Samyang 45mm doesn’t quite match up to more expensive lenses is with regards to autofocus. Again it’s far from awful, but it’s noticeably not as quick or decisive as Sony’s own lenses. Its performance is also very dependent upon the camera body, and I found it works much better on the third-generation A7 III and A7R III, compared to the older A7 II. The autofocus motor isn’t completely silent, either, although you’d have to be standing close to the camera in a quiet room to be aware that it’s operating.

What’s not in doubt, however, is the focus accuracy. Pay attention to where you’re placing your focus point, and you’ll be rewarded by images that are perfectly in focus time after time. Manual focus also works perfectly well, with the lens automatically engaging the camera’s magnified focus assist view, and providing sufficiently fine focusing steps for precise adjustment.