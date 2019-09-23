Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE review

Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE – Features

At first glance you might think the 45mm f/1.8 uses a conventional optical design, with its 7-element, 6-group formula appearing rather less complex than most modern lenses (for example, Nikon’s 50mm f/1.8 S employs 12 elements in 9 groups). But in reality this is no simple double-Gauss derivative; instead Samyang has employed a design optimised for mirrorless, with two aspheric elements, one made from extra-low dispersion (ED) glass, and an unusual convex front element. This is not dissimilar to the Zeiss 40mm F2.

Indeed in most respects, the 45mm f/1.8 is every inch a thoroughly modern lens. It employs an internal-focus design driven by a Linear Activator Step Motor that’s used for both autofocus and electronic manual focus. Its aperture diaphragm sports nine curved blades, in a bid to produce circular out-of-focus highlights and attractive background blur. One aspect that’s perhaps slightly behind the times is its 45cm minimum object distance, as both its Sigma and Zeiss rivals can focus 20cm closer to the subject.

A 49mm thread caters for filter users, allowing the use of relatively affordable accessories, especially compared to the Zeiss’s 67mm connection. One small disappointment is that the lens hood is a shallow plastic bowl, as opposed to the generally more effective petal-type design. Then again I didn’t see any serious problems with flare or ghosting, which suggests Samyang’s UMC coating is doing its job well.