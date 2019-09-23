Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE review

The Samyang AF 45mm f/1.8 FE is a compact, lightweight and inexpensive lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. The 45mm ‘normal’ focal length imparts a very natural look to your images, while the large aperture is good for low-light shooting or blurring backgrounds. The lens delivers lovely-looking images and is great value for money.

You wait ages for one, and then three come along at once. The past year has been a bonanza for Sony full-frame mirrorless users who appreciate lenses with a ‘perfect normal’ focal length close to 43mm. Those in the know value this range for the way it imparts a particularly natural-looking perspective to your images. At the end of 2018 we saw the sublime but expensive Zeiss Batis 40mm F2 CF, while in July Sigma revealed its tiny 45mm f/2.8 DG DN | C. In between the two this budget alternative appeared, the Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE.

With the tagline ‘Tiny but Premium’, the Korean firm’s contender is a small, lightweight optic with a very palatable £349 price tag, £200 less than the Sigma and all of £800 cheaper than the Zeiss. Despite this, it gathers more light then either of these rivals, while adding less weight to your kit bag. So what, if anything, is the catch?