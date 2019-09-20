Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S review: Verdict

It was only matter of time before Nikon released a new, fast standard zoom to compliment their excellent Z-mount cameras. While there’s nothing to stop Nikon users pairing older F-mount zooms like the Nikkor AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8 ED with the Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 via the FTZ adapter, coupling a heavy lens and adding a bulky adapter somewhat defeats the point of owning a smaller and lighter camera body. Choose to use a Nikon S-Line lens like the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and you’ll quickly appreciate the size and weight advantages it offers.

Nikon’s lens engineers have produced a first-class zoom that’s very hard to fault. The combined weight of lens (805g) and Nikon Z 7 comes to 1,480g. This represents a big weight saving when you compare it to a setup like the Nikon D850 and Nikkor AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR that weighs over 2kg. Better still, it’s lighter than both the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master (£1799) and Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM (£2329) with no discernible disadvantages.

The Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S a lens that produces outstanding sharpness and contrast, is built to endure the demands of professional use and balances beautifully on Nikon’s full-frame Z-series cameras. Advanced features like the control ring, L-Fn button and information panel are the icing on the cake. Although it’s far from cheap, it’s the best Z-mount zoom lens we’ve laid hands on and tested. It’s fully deserving of its AP Gold Award.