Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S review: Autofocus

The multi-focusing system that’s adopted as the AF drive system works very well. It goes about its business of focusing in an accurate and spritely fashion, locking onto near and far subjects with apparent ease. Having the option to control AF-ON as well as a whole host of AF/AE lock options from the Fn button on the barrel of the lens is a boon and couldn’t be easier to setup – simply head to the custom setting menu in the camera, select controls and you’ll find everything you need to customise it from the custom control assignment option.

When you hold the lens to your ear you can make out faint whirring from the stepping motor as it focuses, but its of such low frequency it can’t be traced in the audio that’s recorded by the in-built microphone.