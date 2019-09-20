Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S review: Introduction

When a manufacturer announces a new lens mount – just as Nikon did last year with the Z-mount – we immediately start guessing what lenses might follow. Nikon, however, wasn’t shy about letting us know about what they had planned in the future. The lens roadmap that was released at the same time as the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 told us six lenses would join the Z 24-70mm f/4 S, Z 35mm f/1.8 S and Z 50mm f/1.8 S during 2019. The latest to arrive on our test bench is the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S.

Before we cast our eyes over the fastest standard zoom in the Z-series to date, we should mention that many more Z lenses are due to arrive. If recent rumours are to be believed, we can expect the reported Z 20mm f/1.8 S, Z 50mm f/1.2 S and Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S to be joined by a Z 135mm f/1.8 S, Z 85mm f/1.2 S, Z 28-70mm f/2.8-3.5 S and Z 24-120mm f/4 S next year.

A further seven lenses are expected in 2021. Allegedly these will include a Z 105mm f/1.8 S, Z 28mm f/1.8 S, Z 65mm f/1.8 S, Z 35mm f/1.2 S, Z 28-280mm f/2.8-5.6 S, Z 100-300mm f/4 S as well as another that is still unknown. If all of the above are made, 22 lenses will be available for the Z-series by the end of 2021.