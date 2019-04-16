Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S review: Verdict

An advantage of choosing a wideangle zoom with a maximum aperture of f/4 as opposed to f/2.8 is that they’re typically smaller, lighter and more portable. The Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S is an excellent example and its retractable design makes it one of the most compact of all the ultra-wide zooms we’ve ever tested.

The size of the lens complements Nikon Z-series cameras superbly and thanks to its detachable hood, it allows users to attach filters, adapter rings and filter holders simply and more cheaply than buying an expensive filter system that’s specially made for ultra-wideangle lenses.

If you regularly shoot in low light and know you’d benefit from a faster lens, you may want to hold out for the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S that’s due to arrive at some point next year. Then again, if you can’t wait until then and want a lens that’s lighter and a tad wider than Nikon’s F- mount AF-S 16-35mm f/4G ED VR, the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S makes a strong case for itself. Overall, it’s a great optic for its size.