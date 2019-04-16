Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S review: Resolution, shading and curvilinear distortion

Resolution

Our Image Engineering MTF tests indicate that the lens puts in a respectable performance for an ultra-wideangle zoom. The solid red line tells us it’s sharpest in the centre at its widest focal length setting. When you push beyond 20mm centre sharpness drops off, so it’s worthwhile stopping down a stop or two when shooting at 30mm. Edge sharpness also improves by stopping down to f/8.

Shading

Use the lens wide open and you’ll notice that the edges appear darker than the centre of the frame. Vignetting occurs throughout the zoom range, but is most obvious at the 14mm position. Stopping down from f/4 to f/5.6 and f/8 sees a noticeable improvement in the amount of light fall-off.

Curvilinear distortion

Thanks to the embedded lens correction profile that’s automatically applied to raw files, users can expect distortion-free images straight out of the camera. Users who regularly shoot JPEGs will find themselves wanting to engage the Auto distortion control option from their camera’s menu system.