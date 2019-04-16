Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S review

How does Nikon's widest Z-mount lens perform? Michael Topham paired it up the high-resolution Nikon Z 7 to find out

Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S review: Image Quality

To give this zoom the thorough test it deserves, it was paired with Nikon’s 45.7-million-pixel  Z 7, which embeds lens correction profiles for Z lenses like the Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S in its raw files. Software such as Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom applies these corrections automatically to keep optical flaws in check while helping to speed up our workflow.

NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S

Nikon Z7, Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S @14mm, 1/100sec at f/5.6, ISO 100

The lens delivers its sharpest results at the wide end of the zoom, with centre sharpness figures at 14mm peaking above those taken at the mid-way point in the zoom range. Stopping the lens down from f/4 to f/5.6 and f/8 sees corner sharpness improve, with f/5.6 yielding pleasing results on close inspection.

NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S

Nikon Z7, Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S @30mm, 1/2000sec at f/4 ISO 64

Sharpness at 30mm isn’t terrible, but users can expect a perceptible drop in sharpness when it’s used wide open at the long end. If your shooting situation doesn’t demand that you shoot wide-open, it’s well worth stopping the lens down to f/5.6 to locate its sweet spot.

NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S

Nikon Z7, Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S @14mm, 1/25sec at f/4 ISO 1600

There’s always some concern about how well wideangle optics control curvilinear distortion. Converging verticals are inevitable with an ultra-wide lens, but with barrel and pincushion distortion being well corrected for by the embedded lens correction profile, users won’t notice any horrendous bowing at the edges.

Nikon Z7, Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S @14mm, 1/50sec at f/5.6 ISO 1600

Shooting towards the light also confirmed that chromatic aberrations are well controlled. Users needn’t fret too much about severe fringes of colour along high-contrast edges.

NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S

Nikon Z7, Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S @14mm, 1/125sec at f/4 ISO 100

As for vignetting, the embedded correction profile might alleviate corner shading at wide apertures, but it doesn’t remove it completely. Use the lens at its widest zoom setting at f/4 and you’ll notice light fall-off in the corners. I found myself overcoming this by stopping down or taking manual control of the vignetting amount slider in Camera Raw.

