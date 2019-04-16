Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S review: Introduction

Nikon has been very forthcoming about the lenses it plans to release for its Z-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. To coincide with the launch of the Z 7 and Z 6, Nikon started by offering one zoom and two primes. As well as the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S, Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S and Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S, there’s also the FTZ adapter, which lets users of Nikon DSLRs utilise their Nikkor F-mount lenses with the Z-mount system.

If Nikon manages to achieve what it has set out to do on its lens roadmap, we should see six more Z-mount lenses introduced this year. New Nikkor Z-mount glass on the way includes a 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, 20mm f/1.8, 85mm f/1.8, 24-70mm f/2.8, 70-200mm f/2.8 and a 14-30mm f/4. We intend to review them all, but the Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S arrives first.