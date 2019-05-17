Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Verdict

The XF16mm F2.8 R WR joins the ever-expanding stable of X-mount lenses. Its metal exterior and excellent build quality matches Fujifilm’s other small f/2 primes and though the XF16mm F1.4 R WR is better in

terms of sharpness and the super-shallow depth of field it creates wide open, this lens does present a few advantages of its own.

Those who’d like to keep their setup as light and compact as possible when travelling or heading out with a camera and single lens will love its petite size. Then there’s the cost, which at £349 represents good value and offers an attractive £480 saving over the XF16mm F1.4 R WR. Add this lens and the excellent XF50mm F2 R WR to your shopping basket and you’ll find you’ll spend less than if you were to buy the XF16mm F1.4 R WR on its own.

If you’re an X-series user, like the field of view a fixed 24mm lens provides and fancy an example that’s reasonably priced, this optic makes a very tempting choice and comes highly recommended.