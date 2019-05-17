Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review

Fujifilm's smaller, lighter and more affordable alternative to the XF16mm F1.4 R WR has arrived. Michael Topham offers his verdict

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR

Product:

Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£349.00
TAGS:

Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Resolution, shading and curvilinear distortion

Resolution

Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR on Fujifilm X-T3

The solid red line above tell us centre sharpness improves when the lens is closed down from its maximum aperture of f/2.8 to f/4. The dotted red line reveals there’s a gradual increase in corner sharpness between f/2 and f/5.6, with the sharpest results at the edge reaching their optimum at f/8. Corner sharpness lags some way behind that of centre sharpness and users will find the best edge-to-edge performance around f/5.6. Push beyond f/11 and you’ll notice diffraction starts to affect overall sharpness.

Shading

Vignetting isn’t anything to be too concerned about, with the shading correction that’s built into the file metadata doing a good job of correcting corner shading in raw files when we processed our images through Adobe Lightroom. The corners appear approximately 0.5EV darker than the centre when the aperture is set wide open.

Fujinon XF16mm f/2.8 R WR @ f/2.8

Fujinon XF16mm f/2.8 R WR @ f/4

Fujinon XF16mm f/2.8 R WR @ f/5.6

Fujinon XF16mm f/2.8 R WR @ f/8

Curvilinear Distortion

With Fujifilm’s baked-in software distortion correction, users can expect well-corrected JPEG straight out of the camera and raw files to be converted with no curvilinear distortion. This saves time searching for the relevant lens profile and having to tick the Enable Profile Corrections box.

Uncorrected curvilinear distortion, -0.0% TV SMIA

  1. 1. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Introduction
  2. 2. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Features
  3. 3. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR: Build & Handling
  4. 4. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Autofocus
  5. 5. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Image Quality
  6. 6. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Resolution, shading and curvilinear distortion
  7. 7. Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR review: Verdict
Page 6 of 7 - Show Full List